There is no doubt that Charlton Athletic have made plenty of disappointing signings over the years, but there are a few players that have gone on to be sold for significant profit after making a move to SE7.

The Addicks have been no strangers to selling their best players since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2007, with many young players, including Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa, all having left the club after graduating from the academy at Sparrows Lane.

However, not every player that has been sold by Charlton came through the ranks of their youth set-up. The club has also managed to sign several players who have gone on to fetch respectable transfer fees after showing what they can do at The Valley.

Let's take a look at six signings that turned out to be beneficial for the club both on and off the pitch.

Darren Bent

Charlton signed Darren Bent from Ipswich Town for a fee of up to £3 million in the summer of 2005.

The striker starred for the Addicks during his two-season spell at the club, which ended in relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

That summer, Bent signed for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £16.5 million, which was Spurs' record transfer at the time and is the largest sum that Charlton have received from the sale of a player to this day.

Darren Bent's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 79 37 2

Ademola Lookman

While Ademola Lookman was part of the academy at Charlton briefly before he reached the senior team, he was 16 years old by the time that he was initially picked up by the Addicks, having been signed from Sunday league side Waterloo FC in 2014.

Lookman scored 12 goals for Charlton before Premier League side Everton signed him for £11 million in 2017, meaning that the club had certainly hit the jackpot when they discovered him a few years earlier.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Charlton signed Johann Berg Gudmundsson on a free transfer following his departure from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2014.

The Iceland international scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists in the Championship during the two seasons he spent at The Valley, with some memorable strikes from distance included in his highlights.

Gudmundsson left Charlton to join Burnley following the Addicks' relegation to League One in 2016, in a deal reportedly worth up to £3.5 million.

Macauley Bonne

Macauley Bonne is not a player who is remembered particularly fondly at The Valley, although Charlton did hit the jackpot when Queens Park Rangers signed him in 2020.

The striker signed for the Addicks from Leyton Orient for £200,000 after he had helped the O's win promotion out of non-league, before he scored 11 goals in the second tier during the 2019/20 season as Charlton suffered relegation to League One.

QPR then signed Bonne for a fee of £2 million, but the move did not work out, and he now plays in non-league once again for Southend United at the age of 29.

Nick Pope

Charlton signed a teenage Nick Pope from non-league side Bury Town in 2011, with the club reportedly having agreed to pay his university fees as part of the deal.

The goalkeeper kept six clean sheets in 24 Championship appearances as the Addicks were relegated during the 2015/16 season, which was enough to convince Burnley boss Sean Dyche to sign him for around £1 million that summer.

Pope later joined Newcastle United for a fee of £10 million, which would have seen Charlton receive another financial boost for a player they plucked from the lower divisions.

Alfie May

Alfie May joined Charlton from Cheltenham Town for a fee of £250,000 in 2023.

The prolific striker won the League One golden boot during his debut season, and scored 27 goals in all competitions, despite the fact that the Addicks' side was only good enough to finish 16th in the third tier.

The 31-year-old was sold to divisional rivals Birmingham City for a reported fee of £775,000 during the summer transfer window.