Charlton Athletic authorise transfer for 21-year-old

Charlton Athletic have allowed Johl Powell to depart the club on a loan deal to get more regular action, with Kent Online confirming that he has now joined Maidstone on a short-term deal.

The midfielder has been unable to break into the Addicks first-team on a regular basis so far and has instead been limited to appearances in the cup competitions. In fact, he has yet to make a single showing in League One for Charlton.

That isn’t to say that he isn’t highly-regarded at the club though, with the youngster already being used where possible in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy. He’s featured in both so far this year but with no gametime on the horizon with his parent side, he will now head to Maidstone in pursuit of frequent football.

The side currently compete in the National League South and can allow Powell to both get on the field more and play regularly in competitive football. Playing in the occasional cup competition and for the reserves is okay but it does not compare to regular action at any level competitively.

After coming up through the ranks with Charlton, he will be hoping to play for the side at first-team level at some point in his career. For now though that doesn’t seem possible and this is the best port of call for both club and player.

The move out could certainly help the 21-year-old in his development and considering it could lead to regular football, he will be eager to impress during his time out on loan.

The Verdict

Johl Powell was not going to get regular action at Charlton this year and that much has become clear based on his appearances in just the cup competitions.

He hasn’t really been turned to by either Nigel Adkins or current boss Johnnie Jackson and there is no point him merely sitting out on the sidelines with the Addicks for the rest of the campaign. At least now, he can go and get some regular action for a little while.

The more experience that the midfielder can get the better, as it could ultimately lead to him getting more first-team action with his parent club upon his return. That is undoubtedly what the player will want, as he has yet to prove himself or have a chance in League One.

A strong showing for Maidstone then would aid him in his quest for regular football and he will no doubt be eager to get going for them.