Charlton Athletic have brought in seven new signings so far this summer and manager Nathan Jones is keen to make a couple more additions before the Addicks' opening day fixture against Wigan Athletic.

The Welshman wants to bring more players in through the door at The Valley to add to the seven that have already arrived, although he has explained that there will need to be outgoings before the finishing touches can be applied to his squad.

The Addicks have added some real quality this summer, bringing in players such as Matty Godden, Luke Berry, Greg Docherty, Alex Mitchell and Gassan Ahadme from clubs in higher divisions.

Charlton will be hoping to improve on last season's disappointing 16th place finish in League One during the 2024/25 campaign, and a couple of signings in certain key areas of the pitch will mean they have a squad that is more than capable of mounting a promotion push next term.

Let's take a look at a couple of players that Jones will be looking to bring in before Charlton's opening day fixture against Wigan Athletic on August 10th.

Asmir Begovic

Former Chelsea and Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been linked with a move to Charlton after he left Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old, who has 63 international caps for Bosnia, kept 13 clean sheets in the Championship during his only season at Loftus Road. Charlton have been in the market for an experienced goalkeeper throughout the summer, to provide competition for Will Mannion following his free transfer from Cambridge United earlier in the transfer window.

The Addicks struggled defensively last season, keeping just five clean sheets as Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Harry Isted shared responsibility in goal over the course of the campaign.

The latter has left the club and joined fellow League One side Burton Albion this summer, meaning that Charlton should make a move for their new goalkeeper before the start of the season.

If the Addicks sign Begovic, Jones will hope that his experience and ability can help to sort out their defensive vulnerability next season.

Kaheim Dixon

Charlton are set to complete the signing of exciting Jamaican international Kaheim Dixon this summer, according to London News Online.

The move is subject to the 19-year-old obtaining a work permit and Jones will hope that everything can be sorted out before the fixture against Wigan.

Dixon will add something different to Charlton's squad, with Tyreece Campbell currently the only player who would be considered a natural winger. He represented Jamaica at the Copa América, with his pace and eye for goal making him a real prospect for the country.

Kaheim Dixon's career stats in Jamaica (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 16 6 1

Charlton midfielder Karoy Anderson also featured for Jamaica in the tournament, so having a familiar face in the dressing room should help Dixon settle down in SE7 once the move goes through.

The Addicks will be hoping that the youngster's work permit can be sorted without any issues, and he can link up with the squad in time to suitably prepare for the opening day of the League One season.