Charlton Athletic announce short-term player deal

Charlton Athletic have extended the loan stay of Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old joined Charlton from Sunderland last January. He’d grown out-of-favour at his parent club and Addicks boss Lee Bowyer jumped at the chance to sign him until the scheduled end of the season.

But now as teams across the Championship face an extended campaign, the club has worked a deal to prolong McGeady’s stay so that he can help Charlton battle against Championship relegation.

Bowyer’s side are currently two points adrift in the Championship drop zone, and face Hull City later today in what’s become a ‘relegation six-pointer’ with Hull two points and a place ahead of Charlton.

McGeady has so far featured three times for Charlton in the Championship. The ex-Celtic, Spartak Moscow and Everton man has had a prestigious career to date, and found refuge at Sunderland after some years of decline.

But despite netting four times in 15 League One games this season, Phil Parkinson has since deemed him to be surplus to requirements.

Bowyer initially bought McGeady in after his side were plagued by injuries, and with several names not competing in Charlton’s season finale, McGeady’s extended stay will only come as good news to Charlton fans.

The verdict

Although he’s not yet impressed in a Charlton shirt, McGeady’s experience will only benefit his team. Charlton are in a very dangerous position as it stands, and a loss today could signal a turbulent end to their Championship return.