Charlton Athletic announce fresh agreement with 29-year-old

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that right-back Adam Matthews has signed a new contract with the club.

Matthews first joined Charlton back in 2019, when the Addicks completed a deal for the defender following his release from Sunderland.

The 29-year-old subsequently went on to make 58 appearances in all competitions for the club, though he has yet to score in Charlton colours.

With his contract at The Valley expiring this summer, Matthews had been facing something of an uncertain future heading into the 2021/22.

That however, no longer appears to be the case, after it was announced on Thursday morning that the full-back has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

Matthews has signed a new one-year deal with Charlton, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

Following a seventh place finish in League One last season, Charlton will once again be targeting promotion back to the Championship in the coming campaign.

The Verdict

This does look to be something of a boost for Charlton in my opinion.

Matthews has been a rather solid operator for the Addicks during his time with the club so far, meaning you do feel as though he still has something to offer them.

As a result, it is good for them to secure his services for the coming campaign to continue to exploit his abilities, while also ensuring they have cover for Chris Gunter at right-back.

However, the fact that this is only a one-year deal does feel like something of a risk, given it means they could still lose him for nothing this time next year.