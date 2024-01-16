Highlights Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have had their bids for striker Will Goodwin rejected, indicating their interest in strengthening their strike force this month.

Charlton Athletic has experienced a disappointing league campaign so far, sitting in 13th place, while Oxford United has surprised many by becoming promotion hopefuls.

Cheltenham Town should resist selling Goodwin and hold onto their best players to increase their chances of avoiding relegation.

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have seen bids rejected for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin, as reported by Jon Palmer.

Both the Addicks and Oxford have the ambition to end their stay in League One and play Championship football next season.

Charlton had a very busy summer transfer window, but that was soon forgotten about as the club made the decision to sack Dean Holden and replace him with Michael Appleton.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

The club’s new board decided to go in a different direction, but it is one that hasn’t fully worked out yet, as the Addicks look set for another disappointing league campaign as they sit in 13th place and remain a way off the top six.

While for Oxford, they have taken many by surprise this season, as they’ve gone from relegation contenders last season to promotion hopefuls.

The Us lost Liam Manning to Bristol City, but they will hope that doesn’t stop them from continuing their excellent campaign.

Both seem in the market for a new striker this month and have identified Cheltenham’s Goodwin as a potential option.

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United see bids rejected for Will Goodwin

It was reported yesterday by Gloucestershire Live, that Charlton Athletic were among the clubs interested in signing Will Goodwin from Cheltenham.

The report stated that the Addicks were one of several League One sides looking at the striker, who has impressed in the same division this season.

It was then reported by South London Press, that Charlton had in fact made a bid for the League One striker, but no deal had been agreed.

Anyway, it has now been reported by Jon Palmer, that both Charlton and Oxford have seen bids rejected for Goodwin. It is unclear if either side will be looking to make an improved offer at this stage.

Will Goodwin’s stats for 2023/24 season

Will Goodwin started his career at Chester, and after impressing for them and the teams he played for on loan, Stoke City decided to snap him up in 2021.

He spent two years with the Potters, but mainly played for their under-21s or was sent out on loan once again.

In January last year, Cheltenham signed the striker on a permanent basis, and he played 13 times for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal.

This season, the 21-year-old has taken his game to the next level, as he’s played 19 times in all competitions and has six goals to his name, all coming in the league.

As well as his goals, Goodwin has also chipped in with two assists, and with him still having 18 months left on his contract, both sides seem to be looking to make a move this month.

Cheltenham Town need to stand firm when it comes to Will Goodwin

Cheltenham Town have been doing well in recent weeks, and they now look like a side that can beat relegation.

But to do so, they will need to keep hold of their best players, with Will Goodwin falling under this category.

Obviously, they won’t want to lose their striker this month, so they need to stand firm, and if he is going to leave, he does so under their circumstances and for the fee they want.