Coventry City are ready to sell striker Matt Godden this week.

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are both interested in a move for Godden, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

Godden has one year remaining on his contract, and the Sky Blues are ready to sell the forward to the highest bidder.

The 32-year-old scored six goals in the Championship for Coventry this past season as he had to take a back seat to both Haji Wright and Ellis Simms in Coventry's attacking unit.

Charlton and Oxford both want to sign Coventry's Matty Godden

It is not a surprise that Godden is attracting interest this summer. The striker has proven that he can score goals in the Championship and League One during his time at Coventry and Peterborough United.

Godden has scored 50 goals in 156 appearances for Coventry, and it appears as though Charlton manager Nathan Jones and Oxford boss Des Buckingham both want to add him to their striking options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It will be interesting to see which club is willing to offer the most money for Godden's services, as the forward is likely entering the latter stages of his career.

However, Charlton will be aiming for a promotion push next season and Oxford may find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, so Godden's goals could prove to be invaluable at the end of next season.

Matt Godden's League One Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 73 28 5

Last season's top scorer in League One, Alfie May, is set to leave The Valley this summer. Birmingham City have hijacked Huddersfield Town's bid for the 30-year-old, and May is now set to hold talks with the Blues ahead of a potential move.

The Addicks' other attacking options include Daniel Kanu, Chuks Aneke and Miles Leaburn. Aneke and Leaburn both missed large parts of last season through injury, so Charlton will need to add to their squad to ensure that they have enough cover up front next season.

Charlton will be aiming to mount a promotion push under Jones next season, and with Godden's experience and goal-scoring ability, he could play a big part if he makes the move to SE7.

Oxford meanwhile have striker Mark Harris - who used to play for Cardiff City - that is attracting interest from Swansea City.

If the U's lose their number nine, they will definitely need a new striker, but they are likely to need another forward option anyway ahead of their first season back in the Championship.

Oxford beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley at the end of last season, with Josh Murphy's brace securing their return to the second tier.

Murphy has now joined Portsmouth on a free transfer, so Oxford will need to ensure that they have enough players who can find the back of the net next season if they are going to compete in the second tier.

Where will Matty Godden end up?

Charlton and Oxford should both have the financial capacity to meet Coventry's demands for Godden, although the Sky Blues will hope that a bidding war can increase the transfer fee for the striker.

The prospect of being part of a promotion-chasing campaign at Charlton could tempt Godden at this stage of his career, or he might want to prove that he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level possible with Oxford in the Championship.

Wherever Godden ends up, his goals could be decisive in Charlton or Oxford achieving their objectives for the 2024/25 campaign.