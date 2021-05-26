Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest handed potential transfer boost after player announcement

Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest have today been handed a transfer boost, with it being announced by AFC Wimbledon on Twitter that their striker Joe Pigott will be departing the club this summer.

The 27-year-old frontman was in some of the best form of his career throughout the season just gone as he scored 22 goals across all competitions to help the Dons secure their safety in Sky Bet League One for yet another season.

Speculation over Pigott’s future at Plough Lane has been rife throughout much of the campaign due to the fact that the frontman was set to be out of contract come the end of June, with both the Addicks and Forest having been previously been linked with signing the player at various stages.

Originally signed from non league Maidstone United by former Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley, Pigott went on to become a cult figure for the club as he scored the all important goals to keep the Dons in League One on more than one occasion.

Adored by the fans, the former Charlton youth player leaves SW19 after scoring 54 goals in 157 games and undoubtedly departs as a Womble legend after his prolific four season spell in West London.

The Verdict

Joe Pigott can leave Wimbledon with his head held high as at some stages of his Dons career, he single headedly scored the goals to stave off the threat of relegation.

He has more than proved himself in League One over the past four seasons and rightly deserves the chance to pursue a potential move to a Championship club as he looks to take his career to the next level.

Wimbledon fans will wish him well and now many will be waiting to see where he ends up next, with a return to Charlton sure to be an option.

However the player himself is sure to favour a move up the leagues to the second tier as he bids to show people that he can hack it at a higher level after writing himself into the Wimbledon history books.