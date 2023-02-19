Charlton Athletic and former Sunderland shareholder Charlie Methven in potential dispute over six-figure sum

Charlie Methven and his consortium are currently in a dispute with current Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard regarding a reported £300,000 the former forked out as they looked to get a takeover deal over the line, according to Alan Nixon.

Methven and his team were turned down by Sandgaard which was a blow to the former Sunderland shareholder, with the businessman seemingly feeling as though he previously had a chance of concluding an agreement after claiming he had put down a deposit.

Insiders at The Valley have confirmed that a figure of around £300,000 was put down – but they also went on to claim that a sizeable chunk of that money was spent on wages, Methven’s team’s expenses and their hotel stays when they looked to secure an agreement.

The two parties may be about to come to blows regarding this issue, although it’s currently unclear whether further action will be taken.

At this stage, it’s believed that US businessman Marc Spiegel is currently in talks with Sandgaard regarding a potential takeover, with the latter seemingly willing to listen to offers.

This is despite the fact he has made considerable changes in the English capital in recent months, with Dean Holden replacing Ben Garner, Andy Scott arriving as technical director, Jim Rodwell being appointed chief operating officer, Ed Warrick joining as finance director and Peter Storrie being appointed as the club’s CEO.

The Verdict:

This could get messy and that’s the last thing the Addicks need at this point, with stability needed off the pitch if they are going to be successful on it.

It does feel as though this is the right time for Sandgaard to hand over the reins to someone else though because the club seem to be standing still at the moment and they need a bit extra if they want to be competing for the play-offs.

It will only get harder and harder for the Addicks to get back to the Championship as the seasons go on, so they need someone who can come in during the next window and provide them with the funds needed to compete with teams like Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

Methven wasn’t a hugely popular figure at the Stadium of Light during his time there though, so you feel Spiegel may be a better candidate to come in and place his stamp on the League One side.

Whoever comes in has to be ambitious though – because they will be stuck in their current division for the foreseeable future otherwise. At the same time, no future owner should be taking a gamble on the club’s future.