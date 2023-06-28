Ipswich Town's exciting signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United this week has posed the Tractor Boys a problem - they have too many midfielders for one squad.

Kieran McKenna has pursued the 25-year-old for some time and after having January bids turned down by Posh, they've finally landed his services following their promotion to the Championship.

It can be expected that Taylor will form a partnership with Samy Morsy in the middle of the park at Portman Road, with the likes of Lee Evans and Massimo Luongo backing them up.

Kieran McKenna could lose a key experienced man in Richard Keogh with Carlisle perhaps an option

Cameron Humphreys emerged as a real talent in the engine room last season as well, and then there is Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara to think about, both of whom struggled with injuries in 2022-23.

Offers made by three clubs for Idris El Mizouni

One player at Town whose future also needs thinking about and who also plies his trade in the engine room is that of Idris El Mizouni, who made his debut for the club over four years ago but has never really kicked on.

And the club have a decision to make as offers have come in for the 22-year-old's services, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting that Charlton Athletic and Derby County, as well as their League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, all want to take the Tunisian on loan for the 2023-24 season and have put bids on the table.

Who is Idris El Mizouni?

Born in Paris, El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy in 2017 before making his professional debut two years later, and despite his lack of senior minutes he was capped by Tunisia later that year.

With a lack of opportunities as a teenager in the first-team though, El Mizouni went on loan to Cambridge United of League Two in January 2020 and ended up rejoining them later on that year in September for the first few months of the 2020-21 campaign, playing 22 times for the U's.

El Mizouni then spent some time at Grimsby Town later on that season, and after being on the fringes at Portman Road in 2021-22, he was loaned out to Leyton Orient for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

Operating as either a defensive midfielder or a box-to-box player under Richie Wellens, El Mizouni excelled in the fourth tier, featuring 41 times and scoring three goals for the O's as they won the League Two title, although he was also booked 11 times which showed the combative side to his game.

El Mizouni is now set for a step up the EFL pyramid next season with multiple offers on the table - his contract at Ipswich expires in June 2024 but the Tractor Boys have an option to extend the deal for an extra 12 months.