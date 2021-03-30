Charlton Athletic and Charlie Kirk: Will they renew interest? Is a summer move likely?

The January transfer window is always a crucial period for clubs wanting to win promotion, and Charlton Athletic hoped to be very busy a few months ago.

Whilst deals did get done, the Addicks were not able to finalise a deal for Crewe’s Charlie Kirk.

It was reported by Football Insider that the Londoners had tabled a £500,000 offer for the winger towards the end of the window, but an agreement couldn’t be reached, meaning Kirk stayed with the Railwaymen.

With the 23-year-old approaching the final year of his contract in the summer, the speculation surrounding his future won’t go away, and switch ahead of the next campaign wouldn’t be a surprise.

And, here we explore whether a move to The Valley could be on the cards…

Will they renew interest?

This isn’t as clear-cut now, because Lee Bowyer, who was in charge in January, has left for Birmingham City.

Even though all clubs will have recruitment teams that identify players, some signings will be specifically pushed for by the boss. So, if Bowyer was the driving force behind this deal, then it won’t happen.

Therefore, it’s hard to say whether Nigel Adkins will be a fan. Although, you would say that a new winger is needed at Charlton, and given his age and productivity, Kirk would be a smart capture for most League One sides.

Is a summer move likely?

Yes, without a doubt.

As mentioned, the academy graduate is entering the final year of his contract, so Crewe, realistically, won’t stand in his way if a new deal can’t be agreed.

So, he may be available for a relatively cheap price if Charlton do go back in for the player. However, the obvious concern is that he will appeal to many more clubs as well.

A move feels inevitable, but it may be a challenge to convince Kirk to join if Charlton are still keen.