Charlton Athletic and Championship duo in battle for defender signing

Reading, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic are all interested in signing Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having come through the academy ranks at Gillingham, Tucker has made a total of 137 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals.

However, Tucker is out of contract with the Gills this summer, and after their relegation from League One at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, it seems the centre back could now be on the move.

Are these 20 Charlton transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Charlton re-signed Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City earlier this year True False

According to this latest update, Reading are keen to sign the 22-year-old, with Blackpool apparently out of the race following the departure of Neil Critchley as their manager.

The fact Tucker is a free agent means he would be a signing the Royals could make within the restrictions set out for them by the EFL after their breach of profit and sustainability regulations.

Championship rivals Swansea are also said to still be keen on a deal for Tucker, while Charlton could apparently offer the centre back a chance to make a swift return to League One next season.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise to see this sort of interest emerging in Tucker.

The 22-year-old has shown that he is already a hugely promising centre back, with the potential to improve evn further with more experience, making him a potential long term asset.

As a result, he could be something of a bargain given he will be available for next to nothing with his contract now up, so it makes sense for clubs to look to swoop while they can.

There may also be a tough decision for Tucker over where he goes, given a switch to the Championship with Reading or Swansea could be more appealing, though he may have a better chance of regular game time in League One with Charlton.