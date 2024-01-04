Hull City's general good form in the Championship season has seen head coach Liam Rosenior stick with very much a settled starting 11 aside from a few players that are rotated.

And that means some of the Tigers' fringe players have not really had the opportunity to impress, including Greg Docherty, who has not featured as much as he would've liked so far in the 2023-24 campaign.

Docherty, who signed for Hull in the summer of 2020 from Rangers when the Tigers were in League One and he was a regular at that level, and he continued to start regularly in the 2021-22 season as well in the Championship, but towards the end of last season he started to drop out of Rosenior's starting 11.

Related Sunderland, Hull City and West Brom in hunt for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos - who has had a difficult first half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest - could now be heading to the Championship

And the addition of Tyler Morton to this season's squad - as well as the presence of Jean Michael Seri and Regan Slater - has seen Docherty's minutes plummet, and he hasn't yet started a league match for Hull this season.

Greg Docherty's Hull City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 10 Average Minutes Per Game 19 Goals 0 xG (Expected Goals) 0.08 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 0.3 Touches Per Game 13.7 Pass Accuracy 70% Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 0.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Duels Won Per Game 1.3 Possession Lost Per Game 3.7 Stats As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Even though Seri has headed off to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, there could be a chance that Docherty departs the MKM Stadium this month despite the fact he may be needed for cover by Rosenior.

Charlton and Bristol Rovers keen on Docherty

And according to the Sunday Mirror's Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, there could be a route out of Hull for the Scotsman in the form of two League One clubs, with both Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic keen to land the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Charlton have already been linked with a move for one midfielder this month in the form of West Ham's Conor Coventry, with Luton loanee Louie Watson set to be recalled by the Hatters due to a lack of game-time under Michael Appleton.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile have seen their own loan midfielder in the form of Lamare Bogarde head back to Aston Villa in the middle of the season, strengthening their need to bring in a replacement before the end of the month.

Docherty may jump at the chance to get more regular football, especially with his contract soon coming to an end at City, and with Andrey Santos of Chelsea being linked with a move to East Riding of Yorkshire on loan too, competition for places could get any stronger.

If Docherty wants first-team football, then pursuing a move away from Hull after nearly four years should be on his mind.

At 27 years of age, Docherty is in the prime of his career, but he will be wasting it if he continues to sit on the bench at City.

Of course, Hull could dig their heels in and say he's needed as cover for the remainder of the season, but he's done a lot of good for the club since his arrival and there may be a mutual feeling that he can go on and play for someone else.

Whether that is Charlton, Bristol Rovers or another club, Docherty would be a top signing for someone in League One.