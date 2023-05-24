Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers are both eyeing a move for winger Gwion Edwards, according to a report from The Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop.

Edwards will be available to sign a free transfer this summer following Wigan Athletic's decision to release him.

As confirmed by Wigan's official website yesterday, Edwards is one of six players who the club have opted to part ways with following their relegation to League One.

Tendayi Darikwa, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Ryan Nyambe and Jordan Cousins will also leave the DW Stadium when their existing deals reach a crescendo in June.

How has Gwion Edwards fared this season amid Charlton and Bristol Rovers interest?

After featuring on 30 occasions for Wigan in League One during the 2021/22 campaign, Edwards would have been hoping to play week-in, week-out in the Championship in the most recent term.

However, the winger was limited to just two league appearances in the first half of the season before being loaned out by the Latics to Ross County in January.

Since making this particular switch, Edwards has only featured on five occasions in the Scottish Premiership.

The 30-year-old sustained an issue with his hamstring during Ross County's clash with Celtic in April, and has yet to make his return to action.

In the absence of Edwards, Ross County have won three of their last five league games.

The Staggies are set to face St Johnstone this evening before ending the regular term with a clash with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

As for Charlton and Bristol Rovers, they will both be currently planning their recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window.

Both sides are set to compete in League One again next season after finishing 10th, and 17th in the standings earlier this month.

Would Gwion Edwards be a good addition to Charlton, or Bristol Rovers' squad?

While Edwards' game-time this season has been limited due to injury, he has demonstrated in the past that he is capable of delivering the goods in League One.

During his career to date, the former Peterborough United man has managed to score 26 goals at this level.

Edwards has also provided a respectable total of 16 assists in the third-tier.

Providing that the winger is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the 2023/24 season, he could prove to be a good addition to Charlton, or Bristol Rovers' squad.

In order to have the best chance of securing Edwards' services, these two sides may have to consider offering him a multi-year deal.