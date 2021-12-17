Charlton Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion strike transfer agreement

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper James Beadle is set to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion, as per a recent report by the South London Press.

The talented 17-year-old shot stopper is someone that the Addicks have done everything for in order to keep, however it appears that the teenager views his future away from the Valley and will sign for the Seagulls in the near future.

This updates comes after Brighton beat Chelsea in the race for the keeper, with Beadle being viewed as one of the club’s most talented young prospects.

It has however been confirmed in the same report that the Addicks will be set to benefit well financially from the deal in the years ahead, with various clauses entitling them to future fees and any cut of a transfer that Brighton sanction for the goalkeeper in future.

Beadle is said to be a Charlton fan and has turned out for England at both the under-15 and under-18 levels.

The Verdict

It is a shame for any Football League club to lose one of their most talented youngsters to a Premier League side, however at least Charlton can rest easy knowing that they did everything they could to keep him.

Brighton are a good club for Beadle to go too and the Seagulls will provide him with the right environment for him to continue his development.

On the flip side the Addicks can be pleased that they have managed to hold onto the likes of Karoy Anderson, Deji Elerewe and Mason Burstow, with the trio having all signed new contracts.

This shows the club’s commitment to continuing their target of producing players that can make the step up to the first team in the years ahead, which is something that Charlton has been built on for quite some time now.