Charlton Athletic are set to return for pre-season this week ahead of their fifth consecutive League One campaign.

There is a sense of optimism building at Charlton under manager Nathan Jones, who replaced Michael Appleton in February and steered the club away from any threat of relegation.

Nathan Jones' record as Charlton Athletic manager (Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Defeats PPG (points per game 16 4 10 2 1.38

The Welshman has stated that he wants the majority of his squad in place in time for the beginning of pre-season, which suggests that this could be a busy week in the transfer window for the Addicks.

Charlton announced the signing of Millwall centre-back Alex Mitchell on Monday, having already confirmed that Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion, former Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry and Dunfermline Athletic left-back Josh Edwards have joined the club.

Last summer, the Addicks only made their first signing on the 24th of June, bringing in Harry Isted on a free transfer. Jones is committed to putting Charlton's squad together as early as possible this time around to give them plenty of time to gel during pre-season.

It could be a busy week for Charlton Athletic

Charlton's players are set to return to Sparrows Lane for pre-season in the next few days, so if Jones is going to have the majority of his squad in place by then, it could be a busy week in the transfer window for the Addicks.

Despite agreeing a deal to sign Cambridge's Mannion, Charlton are in the market for another goalkeeper. Birmingham City's John Ruddy is a name that has been mentioned as Jones searches for an experienced stopper to come in and compete for the number one spot.

The Addicks will surely also be looking to strengthen their midfield department. Charlton had several midfielders on loan last season, while captain George Dobson and Conor McGrandles have both departed the club. It would be no surprise to see Scott Fraser be moved on this summer, which would leave Jones short of options in the middle of the pitch.

Considering the injury records of Miles Leaburn and Chuks Aneke, the Addicks might also be looking to sign another striker. If Huddersfield Town's interest in top-scorer Alfie May has any substance to it, and he joins the Terriers, Charlton would probably need to sign a couple of new forward options.

Jones made it clear early into his tenure that he would want "99 percent" of his squad in place by the end of June, so it could be a busy week at Sparrows Lane as Charlton potentially add to their squad.

Mitchell could prove to be an excellent signing

The signing of Millwall defender Mitchell could be key for a Charlton side that kept just five clean sheets in League One last season.

The 22-year-old spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Lincoln City and was a crucial part of their defence that only let in 40 goals all season - only Derby County conceded fewer in League One.

Lions boss Neil Harris spoke to London News Online about the move:

He said: "With ourselves, at Championship level, I was more than happy for Alex to stay with us and be part of the group - fight for the place - but I understand the player's mindset. He has played regularly and wants to play. You have to praise that sometimes.

"We feel it is a really good deal with Charlton, where we're happy with the transfer fee we've received."

Millwall have a sell-on fee included in the deal, as Charlton's owners continue to invest in the squad after spending fees on Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Macauley Gillesphey and Kayne Ramsay in January, as well as Edwards already this summer.

Given Jones' past comments, Mitchell is unlikely to be the only new arrival at The Valley this season.