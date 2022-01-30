Charlton Athletic aiming to secure transfer agreement with Blackburn Rovers

Charlton Athletic are hoping to beat the transfer deadline to sign youngster Connor McBride from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, according to The Sun on Sunday (pictured).

McBride, whose contract at Ewood Park expires this summer although the Lancashire side have an option to extend it by a year, signed for the club in September 2020 from Celtic.

The 20-year-old was in electric form for Rovers in the under-23’s Premier League last season, scoring 12 times and notching six assists in 20 outings whilst playing in a number of different attacking positions.

McBride has continued to play for Blackburn’s development squad, scoring four times in 13 matches this season but he’s yet to make his senior debut for Tony Mowbray’s side.

According to Alan Nixon though, the Addicks do not want McBride to come into their squad immediately though if they were to sign him.

The League One side want to do a permanent deal for McBride and then loan him out immediately for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, with the two clubs believed to be locked in negotiations.

The Verdict

McBride is clearly seen as one for the future – not just at Blackburn but with his prospective new employers as well.

The Scottish youngster offers a lot of versatility by being able to play out wide, in the number 10 role and as a central striker and that kind of option is quite useful.

But he does lack experience in senior football – it’s all well and good playing for the under-23’s but at some point you need to take that step forward.

That looks unlikely to happen at Blackburn anytime soon so a move to The Valley before then going out on loan elsewhere could work.