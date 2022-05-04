Charlton Athletic add 54-year-old former Premier League boss to managerial shortlist

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean has emerged as a candidate on Charlton Athletic‘s shortlist to replace Johnnie Jackson, according to the Daily Record.

The Addicks are on the hunt for a new boss after owner Thomas Sandgaard opted to not renew Jackson’s contract following the club’s 13th-placed finish in League One.

Neil Lennon is one name to be surprisingly linked with the role, and now Kean is another name that has emerged as a front-runner.

The 54-year-old is currently the academy director of Scottish Premiership club Hibernian, a role he has held since November 2021.

He is most well-known however for being the manager of Blackburn Rovers between 2010 and 2012, which came after being a long-time assistant to Chris Coleman at multiple clubs.

Kean’s time at Rovers was a turbulent one and he lived through many calls to be sacked by supporters before eventually departing in September 2012, when the Lancashire club were in the Championship.

Having not held a permanent managerial role since 2017 following a four-year stint at Brunei-based DPMM, Kean’s CV has reportedly impressed the hierarchy at Charlton and the club are believed to be pressing ahead to hold talks with the Scot.

The Verdict

Kean was not a very popular figure at Blackburn Rovers and he was the man who was in charge when they were relegated from the Premier League in 2012.

Whether he was fully to blame or not is up for discussion, but his CV as a head coach isn’t one that necessarily stands out.

His last actual managerial role was as a caretaker boss last year for Australian side Melbourne Victory, but even there he won just two out of his 10 matches in charge.

Kean may have been a good assistant coach in the past, but his acumen as an actual manager leaves a lot to be desired.