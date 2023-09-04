Highlights Charlton Athletic has had a disappointing start to the season and made a managerial change after four defeats in five games.

The club had high expectations due to their successful summer transfer activity, but has struggled to perform.

Charlton should consider free agent signings like Craig Cathcart, Liam Moore, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieran Sadlier, Chris Martin, and Connor Wickham to strengthen their squad.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for Charlton Athletic in League One.

The Addicks became the first club in the EFL to make a managerial change this campaign when they sacked Dean Holden last Sunday following a run of four defeats from their opening five league games.

Jason Pearce is currently in caretaker charge and the 35-year-old secured victory in his first game with a 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town at The Valley on Saturday.

Charlton's poor start to the campaign has been surprising as they were widely expected to challenge towards the top of the division following an impressive summer of business which saw Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alfie May, Tayo Edun, Terry Taylor, Tennai Watson, Panutche Camara, Chem Campbell, Louis Watson, James Abankwah and Slobodan Tedic arrive at the club.

Of course, finding a new manager will be the priority for the Addicks' board, but with the transfer window now closed, we looked at some of the free agents the club could consider to strengthen their squad.

Craig Cathcart

After keeping just one clean sheet so far this campaign, defence is one area Charlton could turn to the free agent market to bolster.

Cathcart departed Watford this summer after a successful nine-year spell at Vicarage Road, during which he won two promotions to the Premier League and spent six years playing in the top flight.

The 34-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets last season, captaining the side on many occasions, but Valerien Ismael opted against offering him a new deal this summer.

Having spent much of his career playing at higher level, it could be tough to convince Cathcart to drop down to League One, but there is no doubt he would add solidity to the Addicks' back line and his leadership qualities would be invaluable in the dressing room.

Liam Moore

Moore is another defender that the Addicks could consider.

The 30-year-old left Reading this summer after seven years at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and despite being linked with West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, he is still without a club.

It was a difficult end to Moore's time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and after returning from a loan spell at Stoke City in the 2021-22 season, he made just three appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign last term as the Royals were relegated from the Championship.

Moore's injury record would be a concern for Charlton, but if they can keep him fit, he could be a huge asset in League One and aged 30, he should still have plenty to offer.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

The Addicks were linked with midfielder Tunnicliffe in June, but a move did not materialise.

Tunnicliffe is available after his release by Portsmouth, departing Fratton Park this summer after two years at the club.

The 30-year-old joined Pompey from Luton Town in June 2021 and after featuring regularly in his first year at the club, he fell out of favour under Danny Cowley at the start of last season.

He regained his place in the team following John Mousinho's arrival and played a key role in Portsmouth's revival under the 37-year-old, scoring one goal and registering five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, but he was not offered a new contract.

Charlton have a strong midfield, but with Tunnicliffe still on the market, they could reignite their interest and the ex-Manchester United man would bring plenty of experience to The Valley.

Kieran Sadlier

Sadlier is a free agent after his departure from Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

As we exclusively revealed in January, Charlton were one of the clubs interested in Sadlier, but he instead joined Leyton Orient on loan, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 19 appearances to help the O's to the League Two title.

We understand that Orient are keen to bring Sadlier back to Brisbane Road, while Cambridge United and Lincoln City are also keen, so the 28-year-old has no shortage of suitors following his exit from the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

It is easy to see why Sadlier is attracting attention and as a player with a proven track record in the third tier, he could be a useful addition to the Addicks' squad.

Chris Martin

Striker Martin's future remains uncertain after being released by Queens Park Rangers this summer.

Journalist Darren Witcoop claimed last month that a return for Martin to Loftus Road is still a possibility, while League One clubs are also interested.

Martin joined the R's on a short-term contract in February and scored three goals in 16 appearances to help Gareth Ainsworth's side to Championship survival last season.

With Miles Leaburn and Chuks Aneke currently out injured, Charlton could look to bring in another striker to help ease the burden on May and Martin would fit the bill perfectly.

Connor Wickham

Wickham is available after leaving Cardiff City this summer.

The 30-year-old arrived in South Wales in January on a short-term deal and scored one goal in 12 games as the Bluebirds secured Championship safety.

Prior to that, Wickham spent the first half of last season with Forest Green Rovers in League One, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances during an impressive spell at The Bolt New Lawn.

Wickham has struggled with injury throughout his career, but there is no doubt of his ability and if he can stay fit, he could be a shrewd addition for any side in the third tier.