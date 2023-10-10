Highlights Michael Appleton's arrival at Charlton Athletic aims to improve the team's performance this season.

The January transfer window will be crucial for Appleton to make necessary changes to the squad.

Charlton should consider adding players like Jamie Cumming, Jarell Quansah, Gavin Kilkenny, Shola Shoretire, and Lewis Miley to strengthen their team in different areas.

The Addicks have been stuck in League One for a few seasons now, and their slow start to this campaign resulted in Dean Holden losing his job and Appleton coming in as his replacement.

Obviously, Appleton is now working with a squad that he hasn’t put together, and the January transfer window will be the manager’s first chance to make changes he feels are necessary.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have picked five players who should already be on the club’s January transfer radar…

Jamie Cumming

The Addicks did strengthen their goalkeeping ranks in the summer, as they brought in Harry Isted from Luton Town on a free transfer.

However, with a new manager on board, it is unclear if Appleton is fully convinced, with Isted being his number one.

Therefore, the Charlton boss may look to add in that area of the pitch in January and could add Jamie Cumming, who will surely be available for a loan move, as he is on the sidelines at Chelsea.

Jarell Quansah

Quansah spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers but didn’t get a move in the summer just gone.

He has stayed with Liverpool and has been featuring for the first team, but you wonder when January comes around if the Premier League side could send him on loan once again.

Therefore, Charlton should be keeping an eye on him, as the young defender could really add something to their backline and strengthen their cause for a play-off spot.

Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny was a player who was linked with a move in the summer transfer window, but for whatever reason, a deal never worked out.

That means the Irish midfielder has stayed with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth for the first part of this season.

But, with him not playing for the Cherries so far in this campaign, he is probably expected to leave in January, whether that is a permanent deal or a temporary one.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton, and it could be that the League One side returns again in January as they possibly look to strengthen their midfield options.

Shola Shoretire

Shoretire is another young player who is on the books at a Premier League side but is playing academy football.

The Manchester United winger spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers. Shoretire got plenty of game time under his belt and excelled for the Trotters in a different role.

A move this summer didn’t work out for the 19-year-old, but he could be looked at by several sides ahead of January and could be useful to a team like Charlton, who look to possibly improve their attack.

Lewis Miley

Miley is a product of Newcastle United’s academy and is a player who has come to light in the last year.

The midfielder is only 17 years old but has already appeared for the Magpies in the Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup.

But, as expected, he isn’t featuring a lot, and it may be that when January comes, Newcastle will allow the player to leave the club on a temporary basis.

Therefore, Charlton could well be an option, as they have a history of taking Premier League youngsters on loan and helping with their development. Appleton may want to add something different to his midfield, and getting a loan deal over the line for Miley may just do that.