Charlton Athletic 5-2 AFC Wimbledon: FLW reports as the Addicks blitz the Dons

It was Charlton Athletic who emerged victorious in the London Derby on Saturday as they came back from 2-1 down to emphatically beat AFC Wimbledon 5-2 at the Valley.

Charlton lined up in a 4-1-2-1-2 formation, with the returning Marcus Maddison heading up the midfield four in behind Omar Bogle and Conor Washington, whilst Wimbledon stuck with their usual 3-5-2 system.

There was a great bonus for the home side off the field of play as well, with roughly 2,000 of the home faithful in attendance for this London Derby.

Charlton started the brighter of the two side’s, with Marcus Maddison and Jake Forster-Caskey getting on the ball a lot during the opening stages – spreading the play wide at every opportunity.

A good shot from Maddison came in after the former Peterborough United man cut in from the right, with his powerful strike being well held by Connal Trueman at the second attempt in the Wimbledon goal.

Wimbledon then came so close to opening the scoring, with Joe Pigott’s shot being well cleared off the line after the Dons striker was played in on goal well from the right.

The visitors did well to frustrate Charlton during the first half an hour, snapping into challenges at every given opportunity.

Although it was the home side who took the lead as Conor Washington bent home a superb strike into the far corner from the angle of the box after being played in behind well by Jason Pearce’s raking pass.

However the home side’s lead was short lived as Pigott – who clearly didn’t want to be outdone in the stunning strikes stakes – bent a stunning shot into the top corner to level the scores at the Valley and bag a goal against his former club in the process.

It was then 2-1 to Wimbledon as Dan Csoka headed home his first goal for the club after a lovely cross from Alex Woodyard, with the midfielder having got the ball back into the area well after Charlton had cleared the initial free kick well.

After a frantic first half, it was Charlton who started the second period well, with Trueman making a great early save to deny Ben Watson an equaliser.

After some good early resistance from the away side, Charlton hit their visitors with a double sucker punch as they first levelled through Forster-Caskey’s tap in on the rebound following a low save from Trueman, before substitute Jonny Williams netted his first goal for the Addicks at the Valley as the Welshman tapped home well following a low cross from the right.

Wimbledon then came back a bit more at Charlton as Shane McLoughlin went close to an equaliser, however there was little respite from that point onwards as the Addicks sealed their win in style as substitute Chuks Aneke seized on a mistake by Ben Heneghan to smash home from close range.

Then the home side really put the icing on the cake as Ben Purrington scored from close range against his former club to seal all three points for Lee Bowyer’s men in style.

FULL TIME: Charlton Athletic 5-2 AFC Wimbledon