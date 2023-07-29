Charlton Athletic will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in League One next season.

The Addicks recorded a disappointing 10th-placed finish in the third tier last season, but their fortunes did improve after Dean Holden replaced Ben Garner in December.

Optimism is increasing at The Valley ahead of the new campaign after SE7 Partners completed their takeover of the club, bringing to an end Thomas Sandgaard's reign.

It has been a strong start to the summer for the Addicks, with Holden recruiting Harry Isted from Luton Town, Lloyd Jones from Cambridge United, Alfie May from Cheltenham Town and Panutche Camara on loan from Ipswich Town, with further new additions likely over the next month.

The new owners may provide Holden with funds in the transfer market, but we looked at four free agents Charlton should consider to save money.

Which free agents could bolster the Charlton Athletic squad?

Jack Hunt

According to Football Insider, the Addicks are interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt, along with Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Bolton Wanderers.

Hunt is a free agent after his departure from Hillsborough at the end of his contract.

The 32-year-old re-joined the Owls for a second spell in July 2021 and he was a regular in his first year back at the club, but he found his game time limited last season.

Hunt made 26 appearances in all competitions, with just 16 of those coming in the league, but he did play a crucial role in Wednesday's promotion to the Championship, scoring the winning penalty in the semi-final win over Peterborough United to send his side to Wembley.

Charlton are in need of reinforcements at right-back after Sean Clare left the club and Steven Sessegnon and Todd Kane's loans expired and Hunt could be the perfect solution.

Hunt would bring excellent defensive solidity to the Addicks' back line but he is also a threat going forward, while his promotion experience could be invaluable in the dressing room.

Dennis Adeniran

Another former Owls player Charlton could target is midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

Adeniran scored four goals and registered two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions last season, but Wednesday opted against offering him a contract extension.

Injury disrupted Adeniran's time at Hillsborough, but he showed glimpses of his ability and there is no doubt he is a player with potential.

After the signing of Camara, Adeniran would further strengthen the Addicks' midfield options and he would also bring useful versatility to The Valley having performed well at right-wing back for the Owls last season.

If Adeniran can stay fit, he could be a huge asset for Holden's side and at 24, he still has plenty of room for improvement.

James Wilson

Charlton secured the signing of a prolific striker at League One level after winning the race for May, who scored 22 goals for Cheltenham last season.

May could form a productive partnership with Miles Leaburn up front for the Addicks in the upcoming campaign, but Holden may be keen to add more depth in the forward areas, particularly considering Chuks Aneke's injury struggles in recent years.

Wilson is available after he left Port Vale this summer.

The 27-year-old scored just four goals in 27 appearances for the Valiants last season, but he scored 15 goals the previous year to help his side to promotion from League Two.

Wilson has failed to live up to his potential after his breakthrough at Manchester United earlier in his career, but he has proven that he can be a threat in front of goal.

He would be unlikely to start every week ahead of May and Leaburn, but Wilson would be a useful option to have in the squad and on a free transfer, he would be a no-risk addition.

Chris Martin

Martin is another potential option after his contract at Queens Park Rangers expired.

The 34-year-old scored four goals in 16 appearances after joining the R's on a short-term deal in February, playing an important role to help Gareth Ainsworth's side to Championship survival.

Martin demonstrated that he is still capable of delivering in the second tier, so he would be an excellent signing in League One.

The striker was made captain by Ainsworth at Loftus Road and he would bring leadership qualities to The Valley in addition to his goalscoring prowess.

Blackpool are said to be interested in Martin and he remains in talks about potentially extending his stay at QPR, but he is reportedly hoping for a longer contract and if the Addicks can offer him that, it could give them the edge.

There may be some concerns about Martin's age, but on the evidence of his spell with the R's, he still has plenty to offer.