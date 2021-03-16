Charlton Athletic 3-2 Bristol Rovers: Addicks kick-off post-Bowyer era with a win

Conor Washington’s second-half tap-in gave Charlton a much-needed home win as Johnnie Jackson got his interim spell in charge off to a perfect start with a 3-2 victory against Bristol Rovers.

Rovers found themselves two to the good mid-way through the first-half with goals from Luke Leahy and then a bizarre Ed Upson strike.

The Gas were given the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Ian Maatsen fouled Jonah Ayunga and Rovers skipper Leahy made no mistake, rolling home into the bottom left corner.

Indeed, this gave them the impetus to push on and it was Ayunga who came close to doubling the lead soon after; his lob just about bouncing wide of the goal after Ben Amos was caught in no man’s land.

The Charlton stopper appeared more like himself minutes later, though, blocking Sam Nicholson’s shot from close range after he had burst into the box, but then made a mistake that he really won’t want to see again.

A speculative effort from Ed Upson evaded the Charlton stopper with him getting in a muddle and evidently seeing the ball late, with it flashing past him in the middle of the goal.

The Addicks, then, were on the ropes but then finally, and quickly after Rovers’ second, got a foothold in the game.

A cross from Conor Washington was not dealt with by the Gas defence and the ball fell for Andrew Shinnie on the left of the box. In one motion he controlled the ball on his chest before letting it drop to fire home a fine volley to halve the deficit.

Indeed, he was one of the changes Johnnie Jackson had made to his starting line-up from Lee Bowyer’s last XI at the weekend and it would soon be the turn of the other to restore parity just before half-time.

Jayden Stockley was clattered into on the edge of the box and up stepped Jake Forster-Caskey to superbly whip a free-kick over the wall and down to the right-hand corner of the net, leaving Joe Day in the Rovers net no chance.

An entertaining half, then, though the second failed to follow suit in terms of chances created – at least for the first half-hour or so of it.

A good opening did come for the Addicks on the hour mark as Liam Millar slid in Conor Washington on the left of the box but the striker, with three goals in his last two games before kick-off tonight, could only roll the ball at ‘keeper Day.

As we ticked over past 75 minutes, however, the Addicks enjoyed a few more opportunities as they pushed for a winner.

Jack Baldwin did well to get across and block Chuks Aneke’s low drive on the left before the resulting corner saw Jason Pearce’s header cleared away by the Rovers defence with it heading between the posts.

‘It’s coming, it’s coming,’ barked Pearce to his players as Diallang Jaiyesimi tried an overhead kick after Washington’s cross and, soon after, the skipper was proven right – though the goal came in far less spectacular fashion compared to Jaiyesimi’s attempt.

A defensive Rovers mix up saw defence and goalkeeper fail to deal with a long ball and, after Washington hit the post originally with the loose ball, he was quickest to it to find the net and make it four goals in three league games for him personally.

A fine win for Charlton as they turned things around then, whilst for Rovers further headaches with Joe Day now suspended after picking up a red late on for a clash that saw him bring down Chuks Aneke out of his area as they competed for an aerial ball.

3-2 it finished.