Charlton Athletic 2-0 Ipswich Town: FLW reports as Addicks put Tractor Boys to the sword

A first-half strike from Jayden Stockley and a cool finish minutes from time by Alex Gilbey was enough to give Charlton Athletic victory over Ipswich Town on Tuesday night in Sky Bet League One.

These two sides have both had a change of manager in the dugout this season now and, on this evidence, it’s the man that was in the home one that will be looking forward to the weeks ahead more.

Of course, that is a little harsh on John McGreal given he’s not been at Ipswich very long at all, and he’s been the interim manager even less time, but this was a Town performance that left a lot to be desired, and a Charlton one that should only serve to strengthen Johnnie Jackson’s chances of getting the permanent gig.

In truth, the Addicks should have won more comfortably than by the two goals that they did and Jackson will surely note that lack of efficiency (though Christian Walton also deserves immense credit for keeping the score down in the Ipswich goal,) but even so, there was a lot to like about what the Addicks produced for the full duration.

The first goal itself came via great endeavour from Conor Washington and then sound striker play from Jayden Stockley to hit home.

The Northern Irishman burst into the box from the left, saw his finish blocked by Walton and watched from close range as Stockley rifled the ball into the net.

As mentioned, this was a night of several big chances for the Addicks and more would come and go, with Ipswich – to the frustration of the away end – offering little threat up top.

Toto Nsiala had perhaps their best chance as his header flashed just wide from a set-piece in the second half, whilst Lee Evans nodded over from a Scott Fraser corner earlier on but in truth the Tractor Boys just lacked spark in the final third.

For Charlton, there was spark aplenty and lots of creativity and industry but they just could not the extra goals their performance would have deserved, that is until moments before the final whistle.

Alex Gilbey strode into the box and, after several top saves from Walton over the course of the game, the no. 11 would not be stopped here as he rolled home past the Ipswich stopper.

On a side note, the man in the Ipswich net was perhaps man of the match. A Ben Purrington header at the far post was somehow stopped by him scrambling, Elliot Lee was blocked out from the edge of the box and Gilbey was also denied by him after a lung-busting run from the middle of the park, earlier on.

Scant consolation, though, as three points is all that matters come full-time, and that is exactly what Charlton got to the delight of the home support.