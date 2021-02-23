Charlton Athletic 1-2 Burton Albion: FLW reports as Brewers record vital away win at The Valley

Goals from Mike Fondop and Danny Rowe secured Burton Albion a huge three points as they came from behind to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Valley.

Charlton certainly started the brighter of the two sides with Jayden Stockley forcing Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt into early action.

A fine cross from the left-hand side by Deji Oshilaja found the on-loan Preston man and his bullet header was turned onto the crossbar by the Brewers’ stopper.

Minutes later, though, he would not be denied as he carried on his fine individual run in front of goal for the Addicks.

This time, the ball came in from the right via an Andrew Shinnie corner and Stockley stooped to nod home, giving the Addicks an early lead.

Indeed, it was a promising start for a Charlton side that has struggled badly at The Valley in recent weeks and they came close to doubling their lead before the 20-minute mark had passed.

Shinnie, this time, was the man to hit the crossbar as his well-struck free-kick clanged against the top of the goal.

Naturally, then, a concerning opening for Brewers fans but their side has a new-found resilience under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and they set about growing into the half with their first real chance seeing Sean Clare find the side-netting after a low corner into the box.

A warning for the Addicks that, despite their good start, Burton were more than in this game at 1-0 and, in fact, it was a warning they would not heed soon after.

Making his first start for the club, Mike Fondop drew the Brewers level with a fine header of his own. A good cross from the left found the no.33 leaping above the Charlton defence to crash in at the far post.

Certainly, Albion had got through the early pressure and soon on in the second-half they built further as they took the lead – though via a fortunate strike it must be said.

Danny Rowe speculated with a shot that cannoned off of Ben Watson and looped over a helpless Ben Amos. A scrappy goal, sure, but still one Rowe will take with him now off of the mark for Burton.

Fears, then, were naturally going to grow for Charlton that their rotten home record was going to continue with just over half an hour to try and turn it around.

Ben Purrington would be the first to try and restore parity for the Addicks. Bringing the ball down in the box with his left foot, he jabbed the ball goalwards with his right but ‘keeper Garratt reacted smartly to tip over the bar.

Burton, meanwhile, went in search of a third with Tom Hamer now ratting the frame of the goal with a cross-shot hitting the bar, whilst Lucas Akins then dragged an effort just wide of the left post.

Certainly, no Charlton onslaught was materialising on another frustrating Valley night for the hosts – rather summed up by Liam Millar’s right-footed effort that was always rising into the Covered End.

Indeed, things rather fizzled out for the Addicks – they had since the opening 20 minutes in all truth – and it was Burton who came away with a priceless victory in their battle for survival.

As for the hosts’ own battle to make the play-offs, meanwhile, it’s not over but if home form does not improve drastically now they’re set for another year in League One.