Charlton Athletic 1-1 Shrewsbury Town: FLW reports as Addicks and Shrews share the spoils

Goals from Sean Goss and Conor Washington ensured Charlton Athletic and Shrewsbury Town played out a 1-1 draw at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The first half proved to be a rather cagey affair but Charlton should have perhaps gone in front via a golden opportunity for Jayden Stockley.

The opening 20 minutes offered little in the way of real chances before Albie Morgan’s curling effort in the box was blocked from going in by a Shrewsbury head.

Indeed, minutes later we’d see a diving Darren Pratley stretching everything he could to nod in but ultimately his header went over the bar.

A couple of sighters, then, before sustained possession led to Ian Maatsen squaring for Stockley who, with time in the box, hit a tame first-time effort at Shrewsbury ‘keeper Harry Burgoyne – he really should have scored.

For the away side, meanwhile, their main chance would come for Harry Chapman who caught a volley well on the edge of the box, though it would ultimately loop over Ben Amos and his goal.

The second half began in similar fashion before Sean Goss broke the deadlock on behalf of the visitors.

A wonderful cross from Matthew Pennington on the right-hand side found an onrushing Goss bursting into the Charlton box. With a well-timed diving header he guided the ball past Amos who really couldn’t do much about it.

Charlton, then, may well have been beginning to rue the missed opportunities that they did have in the first half and, indeed, frustrations would grow after this.

Whilst Curtis Main saw a prodded effort just go wide for the visitors to double their lead, Charlton went about going even closer.

Conor Washington whipped in a fine low cross from the right to find Chuks Aneke. The no.10, perfectly placed to restore parity, slammed the ball against the crossbar before it ultimately bounced clear.

The closest Charlton had come so far, then, as they looked to immediately avoid reverting back to home losses after their win over Northampton.

Indeed, on Tuesday night it was Conor Washington who was the difference against the Cobblers and so, perhaps suitably, it was he who got Charlton back in this one.

Twisting and turning on the left-hand side of the box he eventually worked some space before swivelling and firing home a right-footed shot.

Finally, Charlton had their goal but, ultimately, it would prove an afternoon where neither side were clinical enough to get the three points.

Indeed, the Shrews had a late chance to take the victory but David Edwards fired high over the bar with the goal gaping after a Charlton defensive mix up.

1-1 it finished.