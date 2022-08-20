Charlton Athletic 1-1 Cambridge United: FLW report as the Addicks are held by resilient U’s

Charlton Athletic failed to build on their midweek victory over Plymouth Argyle with a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge United.

The Addicks created some promising openings but committed defending and disappointing final passes saw them unable to give themselves any breathing space in the match.

Jayden Stockley’s lack of cutting edge from open play persisted in the first half, dragging a left footed shot comfortably wide after being slipped in by Albie Morgan.

The latter and standout player for the Addicks so far this season was looking bright as ever, dropping deep to start attacks.

Harvey Knibbs and Shilow Tracey had their moments for the visitors, but Joe Wollacott was not troubled.

Having edged a fairly cagey first half the Addicks got their noses in front through Scott Fraser with 41 minutes on the clock.

The attack-minded midfielder bagged his second of the campaign with a simple header from inside the six-yard box.

Charlie Kirk was well-found on the left flank by George Dobson, the 24-year-old cut back in onto his right foot and delivered a cross that took a flick off of a Cambridge defender on its way to Stockley, Dimitar Mitov blocked the Charlton captain’s half volley but the rebound looped into the path of Fraser, who had the simplest of headers to break the deadlock.

Cambridge levelled on the hour mark through Harvey Knibbs, Ryan Inniss was caught out of position and Sam Smith was denied by Wollacott with his feet, the subsequent rebound fell to Shilow Tracey, and his cross come shot gave Knibbs a tap-in.

The Addicks huffed and puffed after that, Corey Blackett-Taylor was dangerous, before picking up and injury that forced him off shortly after replacing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Miles Leaburn asked some pressing questions of the Cambridge backline, without generating a chance of note.

In the end the Addicks will reflect on two points dropped and a performance that failed to live up to the sky-high levels of midweek, the U’s continue their positive start to the campaign with a hard-earned point.