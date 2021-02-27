Charlton Athletic 0-3 Blackpool: FLW reports as Tangerines ease to Valley victory

Two Jerry Yates penalties and a Matty Virtue strike earned Blackpool all three points on Saturday afternoon as they beat 9-man Charlton Athletic 3-0 at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer would have wanted to see a bright opening from his Charlton team at The Valley – similar to what he got on Tuesday before it fizzled out – but it was Blackpool who took control early on.

The Tangerines, looking to maintain their fine form of four wins in six and continue building their own play-off push, went in front via a spot-kick – their first of two on the day.

A ball played into the box from the inside left position saw Ellis Simms get goal-side of Deji Oshilaja and, as the two tussled in the area, referee Brett Huxtable blew up for a penalty that Jerry Yates would drill home.

Indeed, that rather set the tone for the game with Blackpool looking the sharper and in control and Charlton, it must be said, looking off of the pace.

Certainly, though, you would not say the Tangerines even had to get out of second or third gear here at The Valley with Charlton slow to the ball – a feature summed up by Blackpool’s goal for 2-0, scored by Matty Virtue.

The midfielder was allowed to drive towards the edge of the Charlton box with next to no pressure applied on him before being able to pick his spot with a low drive that went in off the left-hand post.

Indeed, it was a poor goal to concede and their attacking play, unfortunately, wasn’t up to much either with Jayden Stockley’s two headers – one of which that went in – being ruled out for offside.

Certainly, the Tangerines were looking comfortable and Lee Bowyer looked for drastic change at half-time – making four substitutions for the second 45.

Any hopes of a Charlton onslaught after the break were soon dashed, however, as Blackpool sealed their victory.

First, Darren Pratley saw red after a clash with Jordan Gabriel prompted Huxtable to send a second yellow the Charlton skipper’s way before the Seasiders made it three – again from the penalty spot.

Jerry Yates went down under a challenge from Ben Watson and won the spot-kick before, again, firing home.

His strike this time just about squeezed under Ben Amos in the Charlton net but a goal it was all the same and that rather killed things as a contest.

Indeed, the Addicks had some possession but couldn’t get back into it and ultimately the last half hour or so rather went through the motions.

And then, with five minutes left, the Addicks’ misery was complete. Chuks Aneke given a straight red for a leading arm up against Daniel Ballard as they competed for the ball.

For Blackpool, this was a huge result. The Tangerines have up to five games in hand on teams above them in League One at the moment and, though you’d perhaps want points on the board – particularly this season – this was the latest performance in a string of recent good displays that underlines their play-off credentials.

Indeed, though they were not pushed a great deal by a Charlton side in a deep rut at the moment, the Tangerines were professional throughout and were ultimately the better team.

We certainly saw one of the play-off contenders here at The Valley on Saturday afternoon but, unfortunately for the Addicks, it’s hard to make a case for it being them right now.