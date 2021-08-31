Charlton and Rotherham eye move for Sunderland player

Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United are both interested in Sunderland striker Will Grigg, according to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton.

The 30-year-old remains a Black Cats player but is out of favour at the North East club with his only appearance since the 2019/20 campaign coming in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale earlier this month.

Earlier today it was reported that Doncaster Rovers were keen on Grigg but a move seemed unlikely but it appears he could yet be leaving the Stadium of Light before the window closes this evening.

Staton has reported that Charlton and Rotherham, two sides that will consider themselves Sunderland’s promotion rivals, are both interested in the Northern Ireland international.

Grigg’s time on Wearside has been nothing short of disastrous and he spent the second half of last season out on loan with MK Dons.

That move away from Sunderland seemed to work wonders for him as he scored eight times in 20 appearances for the League One club last season – the same number of goals he has scored in 62 appearances for the Black Cats.

The Verdict

This could be one to watch because you’d imagine Sunderland would love to get Grigg off their books before the window closes.

Grigg’s move has been a disaster and drawing a line under it would be a fantastic way to end the summer.

We saw him have success away from Sunderland with MK Dons last season, so it’s not a huge surprise that there are clubs interested.

Both Charlton and Rotherham could be great moves for the Northern Irishman, while a completely fresh start may be just what he needs to return to the form that saw him tear up the third tier in the past.

It would not be a huge surprise to see more movement on this as the afternoon progresses.