Charlton ace playing his way towards contract extension after earlier blip: Opinion

Charlton Athletic, at last, brought their rotten home form to an end earlier this week as they beat Northampton Town 2-1 at The Valley.

A game they might have been expected to win, sure, but given recent results at SE7 it was still one that carried a lot of significance for them and it’s a sign that, they’ll hope, shows things are going to improve.

Indeed, we’ve certainly seen a pick up from certain players in recent weeks and perhaps one man that is showing real consistency at the moment is Ben Watson in the middle of the pitch.

Signed on a one-year deal in the summer window, with an option for another year, the midfielder impressed early on in the season but then suffered a little dip, with him beginning to drop out of the side.

Charlton’s own struggles for form a couple of months ago and a hamstring injury didn’t help, of course, as Lee Bowyer ferociously shuffled his midfield but, crucially, things look a little bit more settled again at the Addicks with Watson marshalling things in front of the defence.

He’s started the last three games for the Addicks, with seven points yielded in that time, and reaction on social media, overall, has been kinder to him in recent weeks during that run.

He breaks up play nicely and, though he clearly loves a yellow with him now in double figures for bookings, he is a player that brings extra steel to a Charlton midfield that, during their bad run, was getting steam-rollered at times.

Certainly, when he’s at his best he’s still a very handy operator at this level with the way he can stop opposing attacks and then help spring ones for Charlton, with Bowyer surely eager to see him remain in the side now.

Keep things up, and a contract extension could well be in the offing.

