Charlton 4-4 Ipswich: FLW reports as Addicks fight back twice in crazy finish at The Valley

Charlton Athletic came back from two goals down twice to draw 4-4 with League One high-flyers Ipswich Town at The Valley – with four goals scored in second-half stoppage time.

Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy looked to have won it for Ipswich but Terell Thomas and George Dobson ensured the points were shared in a crazy finish in south London.

Powerful headers from George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules either side of the break had put Ipswich in full control but goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Albie Morgan meant scores were level after 90 minutes.

There was no shortage of controversy as whistles from the home support appeared to obstruct a number of the Tractor Boys’ attacks in the first half while Ben Garner was sent off for protesting a soft free-kick in the build-up to the visitors’ second.

The first half started brightly for the hosts, who pressed high as they looked to ensure Ipswich weren’t allowed the control they have established in so many of their games this term, but they were forced into a change inside the first 15 minutes when Mandela Egbo limped off to be replaced by Morgan.

Despite Charlton’s impressive start, it was the visitors that created the better chances – Conor Chaplin saw his effort from 10 yards out blocked by Thomas midway through the half and then Eoghan O’Connell got back to deny John-Jules as the Arsenal loanee raced through on goal five minutes before the break.

The Addicks defender injured himself in the process, however, and was stretchered off to be replaced by Sam Lavelle.

Ipswich capitalised on Charlton’s defensive reshuffle almost immediately as John-Jules danced into the box and had a shot deflected wide before Edmundson rose highest to score the opener from Leif Davis’ resulting corner.

The visitors doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half when John-Jules headed in Wes Burns’ cross from a recycled free-kick.

It was a controversial moment, as the free-kick looked like a harsh decision with Dobson getting the ball before the man, and one that left Garner furious – with the Addicks boss sent off for his sideline protest.

The hosts threw on Corey Blackett-Taylor and Chuks Aneke just after the hour mark as they looked to respond and pulled a goal back almost immediately.

Aneke picked out Blackett-Taylor with a deep cross and his header was parried into the path of Rak-Sakyi, who poked the ball in from close range.

Ipswich made a triple sub of their own as they looked to unleash their eye-catching bench but it was Charlton’s substitutes that continued to make the greater impact as Morgan pulled the Addicks level after 73 minutes – arriving first to convert after Walton had spilled Blackett-Taylor’s shot.

The temperature rose on the pitch and the noise swelled from the stands as the final whistle approached and what followed was pure madness.

Edge-of-the-box strikes from Ladapo and Morsy looked to have won it for Ipswich in stoppage time but Thomas halved the deficit from inside the six-yard box and the Addicks weren’t done.

They pushed forward once again and Morgan’s deep cross found Dobson at the back post, with the midfielder’s header looping over Walton to earn the hosts a point and send The Valley crazy.

FULL TIME: Charlton Athletic 4-4 Ipswich Town