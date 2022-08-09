Charlton 1-1 QPR: FLW reports as Addicks win on penalties after two late wondergoals

Charlton Athletic beat QPR on penalties at The Valley to qualify for the second round of the Carabao Cup after debutant Tyler Roberts and 18-year-old Aaron Henry exchanged wonder strikes in the game’s last 10 minutes.

The Leeds United loanee’s stunning debut strike looked to have won in for the R’s in the 81st minute but Henry’s ferocious final-minute half-volley ensured the game went to penalties.

Summer signing Jojo Wollacott made the vital save in the shoot-out to allow captain Eoghan O’Connell to stroke in the winning spot kick and confirm the Addicks’ place in the next round.

The 5,629 supporters in attendance, a remarkable 2,587 of which were travelling fans, had to endure a stale opening 80 minutes before they were treated to two real moments of attacking brilliance in the final 10.

Mick Beale had promised as strong a team as he could muster previously but rested five players while Ben Garner made seven changes to the team that beat Derby County here on Saturday and it was the hosts that had the better of the first half.

18-year-old Miles Leaburn was tasked with lining up against imposing duo Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne but the towering academy graduate did not shy away from the physical battle.

The teenager impressed and had chances early on – heading Sean Clare’s cross over the bar before seeing a strike blocked by Dickie.

Dunne was in place to deny Dallang Jaiyesimi not long after while the R’s were limited to set pieces, long-range attempts, and ineffective crosses.

The inventive Ilias Chair was forced to drop deeper and deeper to pick up the ball in an attempt to influence proceedings but beyond some clever interplay, he was unable to help his side take control.

Seny Dieng’s box was the busier of the two as we neared the break but the Ivory Coast international was not properly tested.

It was his opposite number called into the first action of the second half, however, and a vital intervention it was to as he flew out to stop a dangerous ball across the six-yard box with plenty of R’s players waiting to pounce.

On the hour mark, Beale decided he’d seen enough and threw on academy forward Sinclair Armstrong, Leeds loanee Roberts, and Olamide Shodipo in a bid to change things while Garner turned to young duo Lucas Ness and Henry.

But still, both sides lacked that bit of quality in the final third and time was running out for either to bag a winner. Speculative efforts from Jack Payne and Roberts did little to convince that we were heading for anything but penalties at The Valley.

But the Hoops’ Leeds loanee had other ideas. Andre Dozzell forced a turnover and found Roberts near the top left corner of the box and the Welshman dropped the shoulder before hammering an effort past Wollacott to introduce himself to his new fans in style.

That would’ve been a goal worthy of winning any game but we were not done at The Valley as fellow substitute Henry latched onto a bouncing ball from a corner to smash in the equaliser and take the tie to penalties.

It was Charlton that came out on top in the shoot-out, with Wollacott denying Stefan Johansen first up and the Addicks never losing grip on the lead.

FULL TIME: Charlton 1(4)-(2)1 QPR