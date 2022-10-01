Charlton 1-1 Oxford: FLW reports as Jayden Stockley ends drought to earn a point

Jayden Stockley’s first goal in 46 days helped Charlton Athletic come from behind to draw 1-1 with Oxford United at The Valley this afternoon.

The ease with which Marcus Browne was able to put Oxford into the lead after 11 minutes was reflective of the hosts’ poor start but they were good value for their equaliser, which Stockley nodded in from close range 10 minutes after the break.

Though the result means the Addicks have now gone seven League One games without a win, they can take positives from a much improved second-half performance.

Garner had shifted from his favoured 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3 to try and shore things up defensively – with the Addicks keeping just one clean sheet in their first 10 league games – but it did not have the intended effect and the hosts found themselves trailing after just 11 minutes.

Browne was allowed to collect a loose ball inside the Charlton half and drive toward the box unchallenged before unleashing a low strike into the bottom corner.

The change in system left the Addicks searching for fluidity early on and though they grew into the game toward the half-hour mark, it was the U’s that went closest to adding the game’s second goal – poor positioning from Ryan Ennis allowed Kyle Joseph to slide in Marcus McGuane on the break but his effort bounced wide of the post.

It was Garner’s side that finished the half the stronger but other than palming away Mandela Egbo’s low cross, Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood was not tested.

The introduction of Miles Leaburn and Charlie Kirk at the break saw Charlton shift to a 4-4-2 as they looked to battle back into the game and after 10 minutes they got their equaliser.

After the ball had pinballed around the Oxford box, Kirk’s floated cross was met at the back post by Stockley, who converted his second of the season from two yards out.

That goal brought the confidence flooding back for Charlton and Steven Sessegnon nearly converted a wonderfully worked team move to put them ahead in the 65th minute.

It was the hosts that were really pushing for the winner in the latter stages but Oxford certainly had their moments – Innis arrived just in time to block Joseph’s close-range effort while George Dobson, who was excellent all afternoon, did enough to put off substitute Billy Bodin in added time.

The five minutes of stoppage time were packed with drama, with Dobson denied by Eastwood and then Joe Wollacott tipping Jodi Jones’ curling long-range strike wide at the other end, but neither side was able to land the killer blow – with the two early-season strugglers forced to share the spoils.

FULL TIME: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Oxford United