Charlton 0-0 Sunderland: FLW reports as Black Cats fail to make first-half chances pay

Sunderland were left to rue missed first-half chances at The Valley on Saturday afternoon as Charlton and the Black Cats played out a 0-0 draw in Sky Bet League One.

The last time these two sides met was in the 2019 play-off final, how things have changed since then.

For Charlton, this match saw James Vennings and Ben Watson make their full league debuts for the club, whilst Marcus Maddison was fit enough to start on the bench.

Sunderland, meanwhile, brought Danny Graham and Aiden O’Brien into the starting line-up here in SE7, though both would endure frustrating afternoons.

Initially, the two sides largely matched-up line-up wise. Lee Bowyer opted to use Alfie Doughty and Deji Oshilaja as wing-backs, with Denver Hume and Luke O’Nien doing a similar job for Phil Parkinson’s Sunderland.

Indeed, the two teams rather cancelled one another out with the biggest chance falling early to Danny Graham, though it was more of a half-chance really as he flashed over and wide from long-range in the very opening minutes.

As the half wore on, though, things gradually opened up and it was Sunderland who really should have led before the break with them squandering several chances.

Lee Bowyer made a tactical shift that saw Ben Purrington move to left-back and Alfie Doughty move further forwards and this seemed to offer Sunderland more room to break forward.

Luke O’Nien’s cross from the right found Graham but he could only bundle at Ben Amos – the goalkeeper would be needed frequently for the remainder of the half.

Indeed, his best save came just after the half-hour as Bailey Wright’s crashing header from a corner looked set to break the deadlock, only for Amos to claw away; it was a fine stop.

Graham then had two more good chances as Aiden O’Brien’s cross was parried into his path – twice, though, he was blocked from netting.

His best chance, however, was yet to come. Josh Scowen bursting down the right flashed a lovely cross into the Charlton area and Graham had the goal at his mercy at the far post – he blazed over.

Somehow, then, it was 0-0 at the break.

Sunderland would have been looking to pick up from where they left off in the first-half but the second period largely replicated the opener with a sluggish start.

Chances of note largely came from long range. Alfie Doughty sent one well over, before Josh Scowen did the same for Sunderland.

Lynden Gooch would then try his luck from a similar distance and went the closest of the three, though Ben Amos looked pretty confident as the ball whistled over the bar.

Sunderland had lost the momentum they were building in the first-half and it was becoming a rather stop-start affair with little to really write home about.

Just after the 70th-minute mark, Tom Flanagan was given his marching orders after clattering Conor Washington who was through on goal. The defender couldn’t really have many complaints but Charlton could not take advantage as Dylan Levitt’s free-kick sailed harmlessly over.

Charlie Wyke would then have a chance but the speed of the ball in to him was too quick and he spooned well wide, rather summing up the fortunes all of Sunderland’s strikers had had in front of goal this October afternoon.

Perhaps, then, Charlton could nick it at home? They’d stuck in there after the first-half and the second was largely even. Lee Bowyer brought on Marcus Maddison for his debut and he immediately showed his class with a fine delivery from a dead-ball.

Chuks Aneke would rise to it and head it into the six-yard box but Sunderland would clear as we headed into the final stages.

Indeed, 0-0 it would end. Sunderland would have perhaps felt as though they should have had it won by half-time but they failed to take their chances. Charlton, meanwhile, couldn’t capitalise on the late red card for their opponents, rather summing up the game as a whole of missed opportunities.