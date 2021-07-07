Charlie Wyke’s first words after completing move from Sunderland to Wigan Athletic

Charlie Wyke has revealed that Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson was key to his decision to move to the DW Stadium.

The 28-year-old striker completed his move to the Latics on Wednesday morning after penning a three-year contract with the club following the expiry of his Sunderland deal last week.

Wyke enjoyed a wonderful campaign with the Black Cats last term after scoring 31 times in all competitions and playing a key role in helping the club to a play-off finish in a frustrating season at the Stadium Of Light.

As a result Sunderland offered the striker the chance to stay at the club, but according to Wyke, the assurances that he received from the Wigan camp were exactly what he needed to tempt him into joining.

Speaking to Wigan Athletic’s official website, Wyke said: “I’m delighted.

“I’ve been speaking to the Club for a few weeks and from the day I met the manager, I knew this was the Club I wanted to play for.

“The way he (Leam) sold the club to me, and how he said he could get the best out of me, I thought this was the best place for my career going forward.

“The Club ticks all the boxes in terms of how they want to play, the Stadium and the fans. I can’t wait to get started now and hopefully it’s a long, successful spell for me.”

The verdict

It might not be the next step that many expected for Charlie Wyke, but it could still be a good move.

Playing for Wigan Athletic will offer him the chance to really kick on after last season’s performances for Sunderland, and under Leam Richardson, he’ll be in a team that will play to his strengths.

While links to the Championship and Scotland will no doubt have been appealing, the most important thing for the 28-year-old had to be playing regular first team football and that’s certainly something he’ll get to do at the DW Stadium.