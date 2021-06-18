Charlie Wyke to Celtic? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Sunderland in the next few weeks

Sunderland look like they’re ready to kick their summer transfer window into gear.

After several weeks of taking stock following the end of the League One season there’s a feeling that Lee Johnson and the club’s hierarchy are preparing to plans in place for the season ahead.

Three seasons in League One have been and gone without securing promotion and there’s no doubt that the target for next term is to finish the job.

While several players have already left the club it seems that there could still be a number of incomings and outgoings in the coming weeks as Sunderland prepare to get their pre-season campaign underway.

With that in mind here are two transfer developments that we could see emerge at the Stadium Of Light in the coming weeks.

Aiden McGeady

The winger is one player who could be set to stay put next term.

According to the Sunderland Echo it seems that the 35-year-old could be closing in on a new contract at the Stadium Of Light, bringing an end to speculation over his future.

McGeady scored six and created 17 goals for the Wearsiders last season and if he does stick around then that will be a huge boost for the club’s aspirations and budget in the transfer market.

Charlie Wyke

A player who is increasingly likely to move on, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 31-goal striker is attracting substantial interest after a very impressive season and with his contract set to expire, it means that Sunderland are powerless.

Scottish giants Celtic are ‘increasingly confident’ of striking a deal for the player, and wherever he ends up, it seems that a decision could be made on Wyke’s future before too long.