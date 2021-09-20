Charlie Wyke reacts as Wigan Athletic career kickstarts

High-flying Wigan Athletic put four past Accrington Stanley to earn top spot of the League One table.

Charlie Wyke scored his first two goals for the club since joining from Sunderland during the summer. They put the sheen on a comfortable 4-1 win for the Latics after Jack Whatmough and Will Keane had them 2-0 ahead within the first 20 minutes.

Michael Nottingham pulled one back for the home side on the 53rd minute, but Wyke restored Wigan’s two goal lead five minutes later. Wyke finished the game off with a 94th minute goal to seal a brace.

Speaking after the game, Wyke admitted his relief at finally getting off the mark for his new club.

“It’s been perfect,” he said, via Wigan’s official website.

“It’s just a relief to score my first goal, it’s been a long time coming. It’s been frustrating for me in front of goal.

“I feel like I’ve been playing well and working hard for the team, but as a striker, you get judged on your goals — and I judge myself — so I’m happy to get off the mark and long may it continue.

“You want to play well but you want to be chipping in with goals. As a striker, you don’t really think about the good performances, you think about scoring. I’m buzzing!”

Wyke scored 25 goals from 43 appearances last season for Sunderland as they finished fourth in League One.

Wigan now lead the division following Sunderland’s 2-2 draw against Fleetwood Town. The 2013 FA Cup winners also now have the best goal difference in the league, which is what separates them from the Black Cats.

Wigan have 16 points from seven games, collecting five wins on the way. Their only loss in the league so far came against Sunderland, but since then have won five out of their last six.

Leam Richardson’s side’s next game comes against Sunderland midweek in the third round of the League Cup, followed by a home game against Cheltenham Town at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The Verdict

Wyke getting on the scoresheet at last will ease the pressure on the forward. If he can go on and repeat his goal scoring record for Wigan then they will have a very good chance at promotion this season.

Wigan already lead the league, though it is still early days, and their results since losing to Sunderland have been impressive.

