Charlie Wyke delivers definitive update on Sunderland future as Celtic and Wigan circle

Charlie Wyke has signaled his intention to leave Sunderland after sharing a message on social media.

The striker’s future has been a huge topic of discussion over recent weeks with his contract at the Stadium Of Light coming to an end on June 30th.

As a result interest has been building around the 28-year-old with Celtic, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Millwall all among the clubs credited with an interest in his services.

Fresh reports from The Sun’s Alan Nixon have suggested that Wigan Athletic are also now entering the race to sign the striker.

After scoring 30 goals for Sunderland in all competitions it’s no surprise to see the player attracting such interest, and while his next destination is yet to be decided, it seems that the player has confirmed that his future lies away from the Stadium Of Light.

Wyke took to social media on Tuesday afternoon and shared a message with Sunderland’s supporters expressing his gratitude for their backing since arriving at the club three years ago.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Thankyou to the Sunderland fans who supported me from day one and good luck for the future.”

The verdict

It’s been a long road but it now seems clear that Charlie Wyke will be moving on.

The striker enjoyed a wonderful season at the Stadium Of Light but after missing out on promotion to the Championship I think that many expected the player to move on with his contract expiring.

It’s yet to be decided where he’ll end up but with reports suggesting significant interest from some pretty big clubs, it appears that Wyke is in something of a fortunate position.

I’m sure his next destination will be decided soon, but for Sunderland supporters, there’s no doubt that this will be a disappointing day.