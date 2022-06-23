Charlie Taylor in: As things stand, is this Burnley’s best XI as 2022/23 season approaches?

Burnley are deep in preparation for 2022/23 in the Championship, following a very admirable six-season stint in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany has been confirmed as the permanent replacement for Sean Dyche in the dugout, with the Belgian gaining some managerial experience at Anderlecht in the last few seasons.

The Clarets achieved an immediate promotion by winning the second tier title, under Dyche, the last time they dropped to the Championship, but the challenge seems even tougher this time around.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have left the club after long stints at the heart of defence, with Nick Pope, Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst expected to follow them through the exit.

It will be interesting to see how Kompany rebuilds the squad in his own image.

Here, we have put together Burnley’s best XI ahead of 2022/23, do you agree?

It feels unlikely that Kompany will indulge in a 4-4-2 formation, such that has been a regular fixture at Turf Moor in the last few seasons.

Dwight McNeil could be another player set to receive transfer interest, possibly along with Charlie Taylor as well, in the remainder of the transfer window.

Rodriguez is preferred to Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes to lead the line, having had some recent success in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion.

It is an ageing team that desperately needs addressing this summer, and the club’s most high profile additions, could come in the form of late window loan signings.

This could very much be a transition season for the Clarets as Kompany looks to stamp his authority and alter the team’s style of play.