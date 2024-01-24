Highlights Stockport County have signed attack-minded young prospect Rico Richards on loan and already have a wealth of creative options.

However, they lack depth in the base of midfield and are over-reliant on Ryan Croasdale, their only defensive midfielder.

Charlie Savage, who plays a similar role for Reading, could be a perfect addition to bolster the base of the midfield and provide defensive support while starting attacks with his passing ability.

Stockport County have signed attack-minded young prospect Rico Richards on loan from Aston Villa, and already boast a wealth of creative options, but should now turn their attentions to the base of midfield to unlock the attack.

The signing follows the successful spell of Louie Barry on loan from the Midlands side, who has committed to a return to Edgeley Park before the season ends.

Dave Challinor now has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, with Richards able to carry the ball effectively, much like Barry prior to his injury, Nick Powell able to find a killer pass from anywhere, Kyle Wootton as a perfect target man and Tanto Olaofe making electric runs in behind and pressing defenders relentlessly.

They don't boast the same riches in the base of midfield, where County are considerably lighter and are over-reliant on Ryan Croasdale, who is the club's only midfielder that plays a naturally defensive.

The Hatters have been previously linked with Reading's Charlie Savage, who plays in a similar role and could be perfect to bolster the base of the midfield defensively and also start attacks with his accomplished passing game.

Related Derby and Stockport sent clear Reading FC transfer message by Ruben Selles Charlie Savage has been linked with a move away from the Royals

Croasdale needs support in the engine room at Edgeley Park

29-year-old Croasdale is the only truly defensive midfielder that County currently possess, demonstrated by the fact he has started 23 of the 25 league games he has been available for so far and was substituted on in the remaining two.

He is resolute in his defensive duties in the middle of the park and his leadership qualities have led him to taking the armband for much of this season, whilst club captain Paddy Madden has been in and out of the side.

Croasdale can sometimes look tired and a yard off the pace in games, most likely on account of how much football he is currently playing, but there are limited options to replace him in the squad at County.

The addition of a player like Savage, who plays a defensive midfield role for the Royals, would give Challinor greater rotation options and may provide a new approach against defences that are tough to break down.

Savage could fit the profile perfectly and unlock attacking talent

The 20-year-old plays at the base of midfield, as does Croasdale, but whereas the County man's main focus is breaking up an attack and putting in a tackle before the opposition reaches the last line of defence, Savage is capable of starting forward moves from his deep position by spraying passes forward.

Croasdale v Savage in the league this season, as per WhoScored Croasdale Savage Starts (subbed on) 23(2) 14(10) Tackles per 90 2.2 0.6 Interceptions per 90 1.2 0.3 Key passes per 90 0.6 0.9 Pass accuracy 76% 79.2% Goals 2 2 Assists 1 1

Though it's difficult to compare between the leagues, the stats above offer a sense of the slight differences between each player's game and the different options they would provide Challinor.

As current League Two leaders, County regularly come up against sides that will sit deep, look to frustrate and only break forward in flashes, which has at times this season seen the Hatters seemingly run out of ideas relatively quickly.

A more creative-minded defensive midfielder, like Savage, would still provide a solid base in the centre but would also enable the Hatters to break opposition lines more effectively and unlock the likes of Powell and Richards, picking them up in more advanced areas where they can then do what they do best and create chances.

Games in which County would benefit from a deep player in the Savage mould often descend into long passes going out in search of Wootton to hold up, completely evading the Hatters' best creators, like Powell.

Whilst the long route can work, it quickly becomes predictable. Savage has the passing ability to find another path to the main creators in the side and would provide that link between the defence and the more advanced midfielders that is sometimes missing.

The young midfielder may fancy a move to County despite the drop in league

Savage only signed for the Royals in the summer but has already been linked with a move away from the side, who are currently going through ownership issues under Dai Yongge.

The 20-year-old is struggling to progress at relegation-threatened Reading as he currently being blocked from making another start for the club, due to a stipulation in his contract meaning that if he starts another league game he will immediately trigger a £2,500-a-month pay rise that the club are unwilling to pay at this current time.

That is why the opportunity to enlist the services of Savage has arrived so quickly after his initial move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

County are one of those clubs linked who, despite being a lower level, could well swap league places with Reading if the two sides maintain their current league position.

Additionally, Savage would be much closer to where he spent his youth career, with the Hatters training ground on an adjacent pitch to United's academy in Carrington, near his father, Robbie, who is involved in local non-league side Macclesfield FC and, as a young player, would be joining a club with a promising long-term plan.

County reporter Sam Byrne confirmed that the club were yet to make a formal offer for the young midfielder, but is yet to rule the move out.

The Hatters would need to fight off interest from Derby County and an unnamed Championship side rumoured to be interested, but may be capable of this with a promise of more minutes on the pitch.

The stage looks set for a deal to be done, and he could be the final piece of the jigsaw at Edgeley Park, but his complex situation could make it a tricky January negotiation.