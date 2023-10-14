Highlights Swansea City has seen a significant improvement in recent weeks, winning four league games in a row and climbing up the Championship table.

Swansea City have seen a significant improvement in recent weeks after a poor start to the Championship season.

The Swans started the 2023/24 campaign off with no wins in their opening seven league games.

But since beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at the end of September, the Swans have won four league games on the run.

That has seen them climb to midway in the Championship table, just three points below the play-off places.

One player who has been a part of that important turn-around is midfielder Charlie Patino, who is on loan from Premier League side Arsenal for the season.

How has Charlie Patino performed at Swansea City this season?

The 19-year-old missed Swansea’s first Championship game of the season, so out of the 10 league games he has been available for, Patino has started eight of them and been involved in nine games.

The Englishman got off to the best start, as he picked up an assist in his first game for the club. He has now followed that up with two more assists in games against Preston and Rotherham United.

He grabbed his first goal for the club in the win over Wednesday, and he will now hope he can continue to be an important player for Michael Duff’s side as they look to continue climbing the Championship table.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackpool, and he performed well for the Seasiders, grabbing goals and assists, but he was unable to stop the club from being relegated.

He will hope this season can be a better one, and instead of looking at relegation, Swansea will look at promotion.

What has Charlie Patino said about Swansea City and his Arsenal future?

The midfielder is currently away on international duty with England’s under-21 squad, but Patino has made it clear what his objectives for the season are.

He told the Daily Mail: “It’s about getting a lot of minutes and playing a lot of games. I’ve always wanted to create a lot of chances and get goals and assists.

“I want to keep racking up the numbers and helping the team to get as high as possible. Swansea is a massive club, got a big history, were in the Premier League a couple of years ago, and we want to get them back to where they belong.

“I remember at Blackpool last year playing against them, the toughest game that I’ve ever played in, so to be playing for them this season is really just an amazing feeling.”

Patino then went on to discuss his Arsenal career and the midfielder referred to defender William Saliba’s transition from loanee to Arsenal regular as something that regulates with him.

He added: “Saliba is a different player to me. He’s a centre back, big, powerful, so for me, it’s inspiring to see someone from Arsenal being able to go on loan, make a name for himself and come back and show his qualities at Arsenal because it is a massive club.

“Everyone’s journey is different. Bukayo (Saka) went straight from academy to first team, Eddie went on a few loans, Emile went on a few loans, so everyone’s journey is different.

“But ultimately, it’s about getting to where you want to get to, and that’s the same for me. I want to play in the first team at Arsenal and being here is a massive pathway to help me do that.”

Can Charlie Patino’s loan at Swansea City help him get into Arsenal’s first team?

There is no reason why Patino cannot make it into Arsenal’s first team at the end of this season.

Of course, it will be difficult, as Arsenal do have a lot of top options in the midfield department now, and players who you would expect to play are not playing for the club this season.

But if Patino keeps putting in the performances on the pitch for Swansea, he is bound to catch the attention of Mikel Arteta and, therefore, have a chance of playing first team games next season.