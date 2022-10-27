Charlie Patino explains thinking behind summer move from Arsenal to Blackpool

Blackpool‘s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino says it was an easy decision to join the Championship club on a temporary basis during the January transfer window.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Gunners, the midfielder made his first senior appearances for the Premier League side last season, appearing in the FA Cup and League Cup.

The summer transfer window however, saw him complete a move to Blackpool on a season-long loan, and it has not taken long for him to make an impact at Bloomfield Road.

Patino has already scored two goals – including in the recent derby win over Preston – and provided one assist in 12 appearances, becoming a key figure for the Seasiders.

Now it seems as though the decision to make the move to Blackpool in the summer, was never in any doubt for the 19-year-old.

Speaking about the though process behind that temporary switch from Arsenal to the Championship, Patino was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “Making the decision to come and play in the Championship was a no brainer for me.

“Coming to play for three points, coming to play with experienced players, players that are older than me, faster, stronger.

“Being able to adapt is ultimately what I needed and it’s a step in the right direction for me and I’m really thankful to be here.”

Blackpool and Patino currently sit 18th in the Championship table, with 19 points from 16 games so far.

The Verdict

You do feel as though you have to give some credit to Patino here.

By agreeing to make this move to Blackpool, the midfielder has stepped out of his comfort zone in order to do what he feels will be best for his career this season.

That sort of determination is something that ought to serve him well in the years to come, especially given the development he should be making as a result of playing regularly for Michael Appleton’s side.

Considering the positive he is making on the pitch for Blackpool as well, this does look to be a move tha has worked out perfectly for everyone involved.