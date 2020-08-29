Charlie Mulgrew responds to Blackburn Rovers ‘loyalty’ claims

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew has hit out at the club following comments made by boss Tony Mowbray earlier this week.

34-year-old Scottish footballer Mulgrew moved to Ewood Park in 2016 from Scottish Premiership side Celtic and he has since gone on to feature in over 100 appearances at the club.

Despite featuring regularly up until last summer, Mulgrew was sent out on a season-long loan to Wigan Athletic which was cut short in January.

With the new season fast approaching and the summer transfer window in full flow, the five-time SPL winner’s future remains unknown.

Mowbray will be hoping his side can push for a promotion place this time round and the Blackburn boss has commented recently on the future of Mulgrew, saying there was no place for sentimentality as he looks to freshen up his squad.

Some people aren’t loyal to you… they are loyal to their need of you… once their need changes so does their loyalty https://t.co/IRcuAej1ke — Charlie Mulgrew (@charlie_mulgrew) August 29, 2020

Mulgrew has one year remaining on his current contract at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Where Mulgrew will end up playing next season remains to be seen but it does not look likely that he will be representing Blackburn.

Mowbray seemingly wants to move away from utilising his experience and push forward with a more youthful and fresh squad, and who can blame him.

Blackburn were not a million miles away from the play-off places last season and a couple of energetic and fresh faces could see them make a top six finish.