Highlights Charlton Athletic have appointed Andy Scott as the club's Technical Director.

This comes after Global Football Partners completed their takeover of the club on Friday.

Charlie Methven, on behalf of Global Football Partners, has reacted to the appointment.

With their takeover of the club having been completed on Friday, Global Football Partners (GFP) have wasted no time in getting to work at The Valley.

Indeed, on Wednesday, the club announced that Andy Scott was to be the club's new technical director.

Having been a former professional footballer and manager, as well as having worked in a number of backroom roles, such as head of scouting at Nottingham Forest, and sporting director at Watford FC, Scott certainly brings an array of expeience to the position.

The Charlton Athletic club statement on Wednesday read: "Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the appointment of Andy Scott as the club’s Technical Director."

"Scott has extensive relevant experience, having held senior roles at Premier League and Championship clubs, and will oversee Charlton’s footballing departments.

"The appointment follows Friday’s takeover of the club by Global Football Partners (GFP). Scott - who performed the role on an interim basis from December 2022 to February 2023 - will be part of the club’s newly formed Senior Management Team (SMT) and will have a place on the Charlton Board."

Charlie Methven reacts to Andy Scott's appointment.

As part of the club statement, speaking on behalf of Global Football Partners, Charlie Methven reacted to Scott's appointment.

Methven's comments highlight Scott's unique CV and experiences as key to him getting the role.

"Building a first-class Senior Management Team is our number one priority as an ownership group." Methven wrote in the CAFC statement.

"The role of Technical Director in modern football is essential, as sustainable success is only achieved if the correct structures, processes and culture are put in place throughout the footballing departments.

“In Andy, we have a unique CV: a former Premier League footballer and successful EFL manager, who has then gone on to spend a decade mastering the backroom elements of the industry.

"During that time, from Brentford to Swansea to Forest, the clubs he has held senior roles in have invariably gone on to benefit significantly from his leadership and judgement.

"We look forward to him having a powerful impact on Charlton too.”

Andy Scott's reaction to Charlton technical director appointment

Adding to the comments above, Andy Scott also offered his own reaction to his appointment.

In his comments, Scott discussed his delight at being given the role, and indeed his excitement for the future.

Scott told CAFC club media: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic club as Technical Director. I understand there is a lot of work to be done on and off the pitch, but I will endeavour to support Dean [Holden] and Karen [Hills] in every way I can to deliver Charlton teams we can all be proud of."

“We are fortunate to have an academy that is one of the best in the country and continues to provide an incredible amount of talented young players for the men’s first team. I will work closely with Steve [Avory] and his staff to ensure they have the resources to continue the impressive record they have been responsible for over the last decade and more.

“It is our job to earn the trust and respect of the fanbase who deserve to see the good times back at The Valley but I am genuinely excited about what we can all achieve if we focus, work hard and all pull in the same direction. I look forward to meeting you all very soon and being part of the Charlton Athletic family.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Scott gets on in the role at The Valley, and what impact his work will have in the years to come.