Charlton Athletic’s new co-owner Charlie Methven has assured supporters of his long-term commitment to the club.

Fears emerged that the Addicks’ new owners Global Football Partners would look to flip the asset for a quick profit.

Their takeover of the League One side was completed just last week, and Methven has now come forward with a message to ease any fears the supporters may have about their long-term plans for the team.

Charlton fans are likely to be wary of any fresh new faces taking charges at the Valley due to the long-standing difficulties they have faced with ownership in recent years.

Methven has experience running an EFL side having previously owned Sunderland, and will now be looking to bring success to the London club.

What was Charlie Methven’s message to Charlton Athletic supporters?

Fans have shown a concern that Methven will look to sell the club should they earn promotion, but the ex-Sunderland owner has claimed that these are not the consortium’s plans for running Charlton.

The businessman is one of seven shareholders of GFP, but holds around a five per cent stake in the third division side.

“I understand why people will say that because it was our model at Sunderland – but that was a very different ownership group,” said Methven, via London News Online.

“We thought there was a way, and it proved to be true, that we and the club could benefit by getting it into better shape and by selling it on to more of a Sunderland-type profile.

“When we took it over nobody would touch it because it was losing so much money – I think people forget it was losing £26million a year at that point.

“The situation here is very different because the rest of my ownership group is very wealthy – at least the larger shareholders are – and really the increase in capital value from moving from League One to the Championship wouldn’t really be of any financial interest to them.

“Really this project is more about passion.

“In all of the shareholders’ case the amount they are paying, with probably the exception of me, is relatively modest by their own standards.

“This is at the risk-end of their portfolio.

“They have all got other successful businesses and investments that do very well – then a few things they do because they love it.

“It doesn’t mean they want to lose money.

“It doesn’t mean to say they are there with open chequebooks going: ‘This is great – I don’t care’. No.

“They are successful people and successful investors and they want to be successful.

“But if we were to get promoted this season, do I then envisage we would sell the club the next season? Absolutely not.”

“Absolutely there is no intention for that to be the case.

“I would put this as a five-year minimum project.”

Dean Holden will be aiming to lead the team to a promotion push this season as Charlton aim for a return to the Championship.

The Addicks will need to improve on their 10th place finish last year, with the team cut adrift of the battle for a top six finish.

Holden’s side will get the new term underway on 5 August with a clash against Leyton Orient.

Can Charlton Athletic compete for promotion under their new ownership?

Methven spins a good story as to why Charlton should be competitive in League One this season.

Now he and the new ownership group need to put their money where their mouth is and invest in Holden’s side.

It is going to be a very competitive campaign in the third tier, gaining promotion will be no easy task.

Holden impressed with how he turned things around at Charlton, so he could be the man that takes the club forward into the Championship if given the required investment.