Stockport County have used the free agent market to great effect in recent years and this summer offers some equally enticing opportunities.

Players that have reached the end of their deals have allowed the Hatters to pick up first-team regulars like Fraser Horsfall and Will Collar and have not broken the bank.

Any money saved on transfer fees this season in particular will be welcome at Edgeley Park, as owner Mark Stott has laid out his vision to secure the services of Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry on a permanent deal.

FLW takes a look at three free agents that County must be looking at this summer...

Charlie Lakin

Charlie Lakin has recently been let go by League One outfit Burton Albion after a successful loan spell at the back end of last season with Sutton United.

His temporary club were struggling and ended up suffering relegation to the National League but, despite that, Lakin managed to pick up eight goals and five assists in just 21 games.

The 25-year-old therefore seems destined for a level higher than the bottom end of the fourth tier, despite his release from the Brewers, and could be a perfect, low-cost replacement for the creativity lost in midfield at Edgeley Park through the release of Antoni Sarcevic.

Lakin has also filled in numerous positions throughout his career besides his natural midfield role; adaptability that will be attractive to a County team that suffered countless injuries last season and were required to field players out of position at times to cope.

A move that sees him take his place back in League One would likely be attractive to the player, and his track record suggests he could be a useful asset to the Hatters.

Dan Kemp

Another interesting option that showed promise while on loan last season is attacking midfielder Dan Kemp, who scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in his temporary stint at Swindon Town in the first half of the season in League Two.

He didn't manage to reignite this form on his return to Stadium MK, with just five goal involvements in 21 appearances in the latter half of the campaign.

Kemp now departs the club on the expiry of his contract, and his spell away from MK suggests that maybe it is a case of needing a new environment.

There is a space for a goalscoring midfielder at Edgeley Park with the departure of Sarcevic and Kemp has also played as a winger at various points in his career, allowing Dave Challinor the adaptability to change shape and add width to the side when necessary.

At 25 years old, he still has a number of years to develop towards his prime and may be an interesting prospect to pick up as a cheap recruit.

Elliot Watt

The Hatters released and retained list also saw defensive midfielder Ryan Croasdale set sail for pastures new, meaning that the expiration of Elliot Watt's contract at Salford may be of some interest to those inside Edgeley Park.

Watt has the defensive capabilities needed to perform the no.6 role but may come as a slight upgrade on Croasdale in a technical sense, having contributed a goal and six assists last season in League Two despite the Ammies experiencing a tough season.

At 24 years old, he would fit into the Hatters' new transfer strategy as they head into the third tier, and he also likely wouldn't need to relocate with the two clubs just a 30-minute drive from each other.

Watt likely won't be short of suitors now that he has four full fourth-tier seasons under his belt at a still relatively young age. He seems ready to progress, and County look ideally placed to offer him that, but whether there is a deal to be done for both parties remains to be seen.