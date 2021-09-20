Charlie Kirk offers reminder of his capabilities via Instagram after being dropped from Charlton Athletic squad

After being dropped out of the 18 for Charlton Athletic’s 2-1 loss at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, summer signing Charlie Kirk offered a reminder of his capabilities via his Instagram story.

The 23-year-old shared a graphic by playmakerstats displaying him with providing the joint second most Football League assists from the 2019/20 season.

Amidst the Addicks’ early season poor form, Kirk has found it hard to settle in South London having only completed a match once since arriving from Crewe Alexandra. The 23-year-old has shown in flashes his quality in a Charlton shirt but may have been hampered by a lack of support.

Specialist right back Chris Gunter has had to fill in at left back in all four of Kirk’s league appearances, the 32-year-old is not as effective on his weaker side and is a huge downgrade on the link-up the winger had with Harry Pickering at Crewe.

As the pressure builds on Nigel Adkins it will be interesting to see if Kirk is given another opportunity. The precocious talent was not alone in being dropped completely out of the squad at the weekend with Ben Watson, Adam Matthews and Diallang Jaiyesimi all absent from even a place on the bench having started the previous match against Cheltenham Town.

The Verdict

This is not necessarily anything spiteful from Kirk, he is merely sharing a visualisation of his development and success in recent years. Therefore, it is nothing serious nor is he undermining his manager directly after being dropped.

However, it could be perceived as if he is and would point towards a strain in the relationship between Adkins and one of his marquee summer signings.

The Addicks travel to Gillingham on Tuesday evening, it feels as though a defeat would seal the former Southampton manager’s fate.