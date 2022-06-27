Charlie Kirk in: As things stand, is this Charlton Athletic’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Ben Garner is looking to shake things up at The Valley this summer and Charlton Athletic are likely to take on a very different appearance from the side that finished 2021/22 under Johnnie Jackson.

Garner did play a three at the back formation at times at Swindon Town last term, but it would appear that 4-3-3 is his weapon of choice as the 42-year-old implements a possession-based style of play.

The Addicks have made three signings so far this summer, Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo and Joe Wollacott, though they are yet to address the left back position, without a senior option present since the departures of Ben Purrington and Pape Souare.

Therefore, for the purpose of this side, Jake Forster-Caskey slots in on the left of the back four, though it is a position that he is unlikely to step into this season coming.

Here, we have put together the best Charlton XI ahead of 2022/23 as things stand, do you agree?

Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan, Chuks Aneke and Diallang Jaiyesimi will be pushing hard in pre-season to nail down a spot in the starting XI, but at the moment it feels like the pecking order is being established ahead of them.

Sean Clare came second in the club’s Player of the Season vote having thrived in a right centre back role under Jackson.

However, the 25-year-old is a specialist central midfielder, is arguably the most adept ball carrier in the squad and could cement his place at the heart of midfield in pre-season.

There will be signings to come and the XI that lines up at Accrington Stanley on the opening day could look very different, but right now this is the Addicks’ strongest side.