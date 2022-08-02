Charlie Kirk from Charlton to Reading FC: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Reading are interested in a move for Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk, along with Blackpool and Hibernian, in the final month of the transfer window according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 24-year-old has struggled to settle in South London for a variety of reasons since signing from Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2021, and spent the second half of last term on loan at Blackpool.

The Royals are operating under financial constraints at the moment, which could complicate a permanent switch as Paul Ince looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Is it a good potential move?

From a squad depth point of view Kirk would be a smart addition for the Royals, but with Ovie Ejaria, Tom Ince and Junior Hoilett present in wide areas it is tough to see where the 24-year-old gets into the starting XI.

With a hectic fixture schedule ahead of the World Cup, Kirk would receive regular minutes off the bench and in rotation, with his starting XI chances at Charlton dented by being benched for the opening game of the season.

Kirk is more of a wide forward than a winger and thrived playing ahead of Harry Pickering at Crewe, it remains to be seen if he could have the same effect with Nesta Guinness-Walker supporting him for the Royals.

Would he start?

Not initially, it feels like Tom Ince and Junior Hoilett will be mainstays in the Reading first team when available this season, which will make it difficult for Kirk.

Paul Ince looks set to implement something of a defence-first style of play this season, in aiming to give the Royals the best possible chance of staying in the division, it seems unlikely that that is a positive environment for Kirk to walk into, and playing time could be limited.

Think you’re a Reading FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1. Who did Reading sign Mamadou Loum from this summer? Benfica Porto Sporting Lisbon Braga

What does he offer?

Kirk managed three assists in just nine appearances for the Tangerines last season and was a prolific creator in his time with the Railwaymen.

He suits a team that are capable of building out from the back, having the lion’s share of possession and look to break down opposition sides with the ball on the floor.

That does not seem very likely at Reading this season, but if Kirk did come in he would add a potentially exciting impact substitute option to Ince’s squad.

The potential is there for Kirk to make a sustained step up to the second tier in the coming seasons, but the Royals does not seem like the right club at this moment in time.