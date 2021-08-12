Charlie Kirk breaks his silence after securing Charlton Athletic agreement

Charlton Athletic have secured the signing of Charlie Kirk on a four year deal from Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee. The winger becomes Nigel Adkins’ sixth edition of the transfer window, the club announced this afternoon.

The 23-year-old scored six goals and assisted eight as Crewe acclimatised admirably to League One last term.

He becomes the fourth highly rated young player to leave the Alex this year, joining Perry Ng, Harry Pickering and Ryan Wintle who departed for Championship clubs. Kirk was impressed with The Valley and how the Addicks performed against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day.

He said: “I am excited to get it over the line, I’m buzzing to be here – the stadium is unbelievable! I watched the game on tv on Saturday night, you could just feel it from there, it was unbelievable, so I can’t wait to walk out for the first time in front of all the fans.”

Kirk will be in competition with Diallang Jaiyesimi and Conor Washington for a start on either flank for Charlton’s trip to Oxford this weekend.

The League One promotion race should be box office this season especially given the spending of the likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic, but this addition throws the Addicks back in the mix, if they can continue to have a strong end to the transfer window.

The Verdict

Kirk is the most impressive of Charlton’s six summer signings, having racked up 206 appearances for his boyhood club at the age of 23 and demonstrated he has the quality to be effective at League One level.

Tying him down to a four year deal is a statement intent from the Charlton hierarchy, they have bided their time this summer and are still operating with a threadbare squad but Kirk’s arrival should freshen up the roster nicely.

Quickly putting Tuesday night’s League Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon to the back of supporters’ minds. It will be interesting to see if Nigel Adkins throws his new man in from the start at the Kassam Stadium in just two days time.

